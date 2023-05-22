Carmelo Anthony officially announces his retirement from professional basketball after 19 seasons in the NBA

About to turn 39 years of age this next week, Carmelo Anthony has decided to oficially hang up his basketball shoes for good and move unto the next chapter of his life. Yes, you heard it, the former All-Star player has announced he’s retiring from the NBA after 19 seasons as a professional.

This Monday the former Los Angeles Lakers star has posted a short video on his social media revealing his decision after an impactful career that includes becoming an All-NBA member six times, 10-time All-Star player, NBA scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and even a NCAA champion. Wow!

Take a look at his emotional video posted first on his personal media accounts:

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and the dream of something more,” the video starts off with clips of him playing back in college. “Basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented were proud and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places, because they made me, Carmelo Anthony.”

Then, the videos turns into heartbreak, as he addresses the true purpose of his announcement: his farewell.

“But now the time has come to say goodbye to the court where I made my name, to the place that gave me purpose and pride. But despite this bitter sweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about the future,” said the veteran, who just two years ago was selected as part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Anthony knows that his legacy will truly live on through his son Kyle’s dreams of playing basketball

“When people ask what my legacy is, it’s not my feats on the court that come to mine, not the awards or the praise. This story has always been more than basketball. Me legacy, my son, is in you,” Carmelo said in his farewell video, as he encourages his son Kyle to dream big as he did.

“It will forever continue in you because the time has come for you to carry this torch. So, Kyle, chase you dreams and don’t let anything hold you back. Let nothing intervene. My legacy, now and forever, lives on through you. And I will always be proud of all that you do. Peace,” the NBA great concluded his announcement as he salutes and walks off.

Take a look at some of Anthony’s best highlights throughout his 19 years on the NBA courts:

The video summarized his long-tenure as an NBA player, showing clips of his time wearing the Denver Nuggets jersey, as well as the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

One of the most important moments of his career happened representing the United States at the Olympics, as he conquered three gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016. Carmelo will go down as the team’s all-time leader in games played, points and rebounds.