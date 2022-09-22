Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing lengthy suspension after violating team conduct

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a lengthy suspension after breaking the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of staff, according to a report.

Udoka, 45, led the Celtics to the finals last season in his rookie year before being dumped out at the final hurdle by Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors, and there are doubts whether he will even coach in the 2022-23 season.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

No final decision has been made on the length of a suspension, but internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/Vnn2wWVcKA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Udoka’s former assistant Will Hardy, now head coach of the Utah Jazz, and assistant Joe Mazzulla are two likely candidates to take an interim role in place of Udoka.

It is unlikely that we will see the former NBA champion on the floor in TD Garden for the Celtics opening pre-season clash against LaMelo Ball’s Charlotte Hornets next month.

