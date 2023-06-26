The Boston Celtics plan to offer Kristaps Porzingis a two-year, $77 million contract extension on July 6, according to sources. In a three-team trade last Wednesday, Boston acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards after the seven-year veteran opted into his $36 million contract for the 2023-2024 season.

The Celtics traded 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as well. Boston then sent its 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington. The Wizards also received Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala from Boston.

Memphis then sent its 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics. The Grizzlies sent their 25th pick in last week’s draft to Boston, along with their top-four protected 2024 pick via the Golden State Warriors for Smart.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Celtics hold second-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are favoring the Denver Nuggets to repeat in the 2023-24 season.

Kristaps Porzingis is called fragile, but last season he played more minutes than any Celtics player aside from Tatum, Brown & White. Bob Ryan complains about him taking too many 3s, but he hit 38.5% & attempted fewer per game than Smart (33.6%). Maybe give KP a chance? 🤔☘️ https://t.co/iFoQ4Sk0xT — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) June 26, 2023

“When the three-team deal for Porzingis was being finalized last week, there was nothing stopping Porzingis’s camp from expressing its desire to be in Boston long term; according to a league source — and they did,” wrote The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Porzingis’ $36,016,200 player option for the 2023-24 season is part of the five-year, $158.25 million max contract he signed with the Dallas Mavericks in July 2019.

Boston Celtics will likely offer seven-year veteran Kristaps Porzingis a two-year, $77 million extension on Thursday, July 6

Extending Porzingis is on the agenda for Celtics G.M. Brad Stevens. “You know, we’ll see how that stuff all works itself out,” Stevens said of Porzingis’ contract. “But he’s a guy that we think can certainly be a really good player. He’s been a really good player thus far and has only gotten better. I think to me, that’s the part that really stands out.”

Additionally, in 65 starts with the Wizards in the 2022-23 season, Porzingis averaged career highs of 23.2 points and 32.6 minutes per game. He shot a career-best 49.8% from the floor.

In Washington’s 122-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 8, the center scored a career-high 43 points in 38 minutes as a starter. Along with logging five boards and five assists, the center shot 17-of-22 (77.3%) from the field and 7-of-10 (70%) from 3-point range.

Brad Stevens on Kristaps Porzingis: “He can play with any combination of our players… he brings a lot to our team” pic.twitter.com/xL17naBYfW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 23, 2023



“Kristaps can play with any combination of our players,” Stevens added. “He can play with Rob [Robert Williams III], he can play with Al [Horford], he can play as a standalone five. He has just gotten better and better and better.

“You see what he was doing this year, and I thought the games that we played against him and the games that I watched with the most intent against other teams, I thought he just had really taken another step, too. He was already good, but he just took another step.”

Porzingis finished 12th in blocks (100) this past season, 18th in free throws (354), 17th in player efficiency rating (23.1), 19th in box plus/minus (4.3), and 15th in block percentage (4%). If he can stay healthy, the 7-foot-3 big man will help the Celtics protect the paint.

NBA Betting Content You May Like