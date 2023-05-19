Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) has been downgraded to probable for Friday night’s Game 2 matchup against the Miami Heat of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Through 14 games off the bench this postseason, the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 28.4 minutes per game. Brogdon is also shooting 45% from the floor and 43.8% beyond the arc.

Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is probable for Game 2 with a right forearm strain. He was wearing a sleeve after Wednesday’s game. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 18, 2023

Malcolm Brogdon sustained his forearm injury in the Celtics’ 123-116 loss to Miami in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The seventh-year guard finished his night with 19 points, two rebounds, and one assist in 37 minutes off the bench.

The former Indiana Pacer shot 7-of-14 (50%) from the field and drained two 3-pointers as well. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in scoring with 30 points in 41 minutes. However, Miami tallied 46 points in the third quarter, a new postseason franchise record.

Entering Game 2 of the 2023 ECF, the Heat are 4-1 in their last five meetings vs. Atlantic Division opponents. Miami is also 8-2 in its past 10 contests. The point total has gone over in nine of the Heat’s previous 12 games. And the total has gone over in nine of their last 10 road games.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 12-6 ATS in their past 18 contests. After losing Game 1 at TD Garden, Boston fell to 11-4 in its previous 15 home games. Not to mention, the C’s are 5-1 in their last six games played on a Friday. Also, they’re 4-2 ATS in their past six contests when playing as the favorite.

Including Wednesday’s Game 1 loss, the Celtics are now 10-10 at TD Garden over the past two postseasons. Boston is 4-1 this playoffs coming off a loss.

Heat injury report for Friday at Celtics:

Bam Adebayo, Available, Right Shoulder; Discomfort

Tyler Herro, Out, Right Hand; Surgery

Victor Oladipo, Out, Left Knee; Surgery

Omer Yurtseven, Questionable, Nose; Contusion

Cody Zeller, Available, Nasal; Fracture — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 18, 2023

Robert Williams III added 14 points and seven boards in Game 1. The 6-foot-9 center feels the Celtics will be ready for Game 2. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll come out ready to play in Game 2,” Williams said.

“But the problem is we can’t keep relying on that. “We can’t rely on our backs being against the wall. There’s no time for it. We have to fix it.”

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 83.4% chance of winning Game 2 at home. Sportsbooks show Boston as a nine-point favorite over Miami.

