Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard hopes to be traded this offseason, according to multiple team sources. In November 2020, Pritchard signed a four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract with the Celtics.

His $4,037,278 team option for the 2023-24 season was exercised last October. Pritchard, 25, will become a restricted free agent in 2024 if the Celtics tender his $5,959,022 qualifying offer.

Payton Pritchard has made it clear he wants to be traded this off-season, per @ByJayKing and @JaredWeissNBA. pic.twitter.com/tqSx12PYSs — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 1, 2023



Pritchard was selected 26th overall by the Celtics in the 2020 NBA Draft. In 66 appearances of his rookie 2020-21 season, the guard averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 19.2 minutes per game. He also shot 44% from the floor and 41.1% outside the arc.

In 71 appearances of the 2021-22 season, Pritchard averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 boards, 2.0 assists, and 14.1 minutes per game. Along with logging a career-high assist percentage of 20.4%, the guard shot 42.9% from the field and a career-best 41.2% from downtown.

Furthermore, in 48 games of the 2022-23 season, Pritchard registered 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 dimes, and 13.4 minutes per contest. Not to mention, he shot career lows of 41.2% from the floor and 36.4% outside the arc.

However, in the Celtics’ 120-114 regular-season finale win over the Atlanta Hawks on Apr. 9, the guard recorded his first career triple-double. He finished with career highs of 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in 46 minutes of action.

This is one trade you make a call about if you’re the Celtics. I’d even be more inclined to throw in another 2nd round pick. pic.twitter.com/ud7qxc3pEz — Jared Zero☘️ 𓂀 (@JaredZero_NBA) May 30, 2023



Is Pritchard asking for a trade to win a championship? Fans could argue that Boston’s season fell apart after winning 110-107 over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 25, just days after the All-Star break. The Celtics went on to lose eight of their final 21 games. It was a big deal then because the C’s won nine straight in January.

As a result of Boston’s late-season losses, the team dropped to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings below the Milwaukee Bucks. Leading into the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics were never the same team again at home. They finished 5-6 at TD Garden this postseason.

