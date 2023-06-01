Main Page
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard hopes to be traded this offseason
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard hopes to be traded this offseason, according to multiple team sources. In November 2020, Pritchard signed a four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract with the Celtics.
His $4,037,278 team option for the 2023-24 season was exercised last October. Pritchard, 25, will become a restricted free agent in 2024 if the Celtics tender his $5,959,022 qualifying offer.
Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the favorite to win the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. Check out which sportsbooks are giving Nikola Jokic the best odds to win Finals MVP.
Payton Pritchard has made it clear he wants to be traded this off-season, per @ByJayKing and @JaredWeissNBA. pic.twitter.com/tqSx12PYSs
— Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 1, 2023
Pritchard was selected 26th overall by the Celtics in the 2020 NBA Draft. In 66 appearances of his rookie 2020-21 season, the guard averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 19.2 minutes per game. He also shot 44% from the floor and 41.1% outside the arc.
In 71 appearances of the 2021-22 season, Pritchard averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 boards, 2.0 assists, and 14.1 minutes per game. Along with logging a career-high assist percentage of 20.4%, the guard shot 42.9% from the field and a career-best 41.2% from downtown.
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is pushing for a trade this offseason
Furthermore, in 48 games of the 2022-23 season, Pritchard registered 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 dimes, and 13.4 minutes per contest. Not to mention, he shot career lows of 41.2% from the floor and 36.4% outside the arc.
However, in the Celtics’ 120-114 regular-season finale win over the Atlanta Hawks on Apr. 9, the guard recorded his first career triple-double. He finished with career highs of 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in 46 minutes of action.
This is one trade you make a call about if you’re the Celtics. I’d even be more inclined to throw in another 2nd round pick. pic.twitter.com/ud7qxc3pEz
— Jared Zero☘️ 𓂀 (@JaredZero_NBA) May 30, 2023
Is Pritchard asking for a trade to win a championship? Fans could argue that Boston’s season fell apart after winning 110-107 over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 25, just days after the All-Star break. The Celtics went on to lose eight of their final 21 games. It was a big deal then because the C’s won nine straight in January.
As a result of Boston’s late-season losses, the team dropped to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings below the Milwaukee Bucks. Leading into the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics were never the same team again at home. They finished 5-6 at TD Garden this postseason.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic explains why basketball in the NBA is a ‘totally different dimension’ than in Europe
- Celtics guard Payton Pritchard hopes to be traded this offseason
- Celtics’ owner Wyc Grousbeck had a stern message for the locker room after their Game 3 loss to the Heat in the ECF
- Spurs’ No.1 Pick Victor Wembanyama Could Save $24M On Rookie Contract With Texas Move
- How To Bet On The Miami Heat In The NBA Finals | US Online Sports Betting Offers
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Michael Jordan Buys $3.5 Million Custom Venom F5 Roadster, 300 MPH Sports Car
-
College Basketball 7 days ago
Bronny James Prom Date: Who is Girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso?
-
NBA 3 days ago
LA Lakers Believe Lonzo Ball’s Potential Career-Ending Injury Caused By Big Baller Brand Shoes
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Scoot Henderson wants to prove he can be the No. 1 pick in NBA Draft over Victor Wembanyama: ‘I want to build that fanbase in San Antonio’