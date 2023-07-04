Celtics, Jaylen Brown discussing contract extension

The Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown are negotiating a contract extension, but it’s unclear how much the team is offering the two-time All-Star. Brown, 26, is eligible to sign a five-year, $270 million supermax extension this offseason.

“The sides are talking,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Monday. “This is obviously a very important, fragile deal. I know that there’s interest in both sides to get something done. I would expect it to head in that direction.”

Interesting comments from Brian Windhorst on Jaylen Brown and the ‘very important fragile deal’ Says #Celtics might want to get all their business done before inking Brown He added he expects both sides to head in direction of negotiating the dealhttps://t.co/vGPnu6B2Y2 — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) July 3, 2023

“The one thing to point out: if Jaylen Brown gets extended on this deal — for a year or any deal at all — he cannot be traded for a year. For any deal at all. He’s prohibited from being traded. So, the Celtics probably want to make sure all their business is locked down before going into this.”

“I think it will get done, but he’s eligible for up to 35% of the salary cap, but he doesn’t have to get that. The Celtics can negotiate on that. They can negotiate on the player option. They can negotiate on several things. There’s aspect within the deal you have to negotiate.”

Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown are negotiating a contract extension; will G.M. Brad Stevens offer the seven-year veteran a supermax deal?

In October 2019, Brown signed a four-year, $107 million rookie contract extension with Boston. His current deal ends next summer. Additionally, the 6-foot-6 guard/forward is projected to make $28,508,929 in the 2023-24 season, as part of his four-year deal. He also carries a cap hit of $31,830,357.

However, Brown is expected to sign an extension with the Celtics this offseason. Bonuses and incentives are likely. The California product earned $3,107,142 in bonuses this past season after appearing in at least 65 games, receiving his second All-Star selection, and being named to the All-NBA Second Team.

Furthermore, in 67 starts with the Celtics in the 2022-23 season, Brown averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 35.9 minutes per game. Along with logging 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, the guard/forward shot career bests of 49.1% from the field and 76.5% at the foul line.

Still no extension for Jaylen Brown. Could be any number of reasons. It’s on the back burner while the #Celtics prioritize other things? That’s the simplest answer. BUT, if it’s because either Brown is resisting the supermax, or Boston’s reluctant to offer it? That’s a story. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) July 3, 2023



At the moment, Brown is now the third highest-paid Celtics player. Kristaps Porzingis has a cap figure of $36,016,200 for the 2023-24 season, and Jayson Tatum is projected to earn $32,600,060 next season as well. Four players have cap holds: Grant Williams, Blake Griffin, J.D. Davison, and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Moreover, the 2023 NBA luxury tax threshold is $165 million. Of course, the new collective bargaining agreement is now in effect. Boston is currently $12,165,126 over the luxury tax. Are the Celtics refusing to offer a long-term deal? If so, a supermax extension might not happen for Brown, but at least he can’t be traded for a year.

In order to save cap space, one more trade this offseason by Celtics G.M. Brad Stevens is inevitable. Boston could use another veteran guard, especially a defender. Therefore, trading Marcus Smart and adding Porzingis cannot be the final changes to this roster.

