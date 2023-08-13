Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum expressed his support for teammate Jaylen Brown, who signed a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million in July, during his first visit to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

“Much deserved, it was a no-brainer,” Tatum told The Boston Globe. “So, I’m happy for him and his family. It’s life changing. It’s a big deal. I’m happy we’re going to have him for however much longer we’ve got him for. I’m happy about that.”

Brown’s five-year supermax extension is the richest deal in NBA history. More importantly, the multi-year contract is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker and no player option. The two-time All-Star is now under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Jaylen Brown, 26, was eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this offseason. In October 2019, Brown signed a four-year, $107 million rookie contract extension with Boston.

Additionally, Brown and Tatum are entering their seventh season as teammates in 2023-24. The Celtics have made the playoffs every season with the duo. Brown’s new deal exceeds the five-year, $276 million extension that Nikola Jokic signed with the Nuggets last July.

Brown carries a cap hit of $31,830,357 for the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-6 guard is expected to make $52.3 million when his contract first kicks in during the 2024-25 season and $69.1 million in 2028-29, the final year of the deal.

In 67 starts with the Celtics in the 2022-23 season, Jaylen Brown averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 35.9 minutes per game. Along with notching 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, the guard shot career bests of 49.1% from the field and 76.5% at the foul line.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum will be eligible for a five-year contract extension next summer worth over $300 million. However, the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP is focused more on the 2023-24 season.

“Nah, I don’t think about nothing of that,” he said about a contract extension. “It’s one day at a time.”

Tatum, 25, made 74 starts with the Celtics in the 2022-23 regular season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged career highs of 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 36.9 minutes per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 35% outside the arc.

Most points scored in the last 5 Playoffs: 1,885 — Jayson Tatum

1,869 — Nikola Jokic

1,816 — Jimmy Butler

1,707 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

1,618 — Steph Curry

1,502 — Jaylen Brown

1,502 — Kawhi Leonard

1,331 — James Harden

1,324 — Jamal Murray

1,222 — Kevin Durant Tatum & Brown +… pic.twitter.com/WLr5dksIOD — CelticsMuse (@CelticsMuse) August 8, 2023

During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Tatum scored an NBA-record 51 points in Game 7 of Boston’s 112-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

The four-time All-Star became the first NBA player to record 50 points in the regular season, All-Star Game, and playoffs in the same season. The six-year veteran is also the first player with 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a series-clinching win.

Tatum is slated to make $32,600,060 in 2023-24 and $34,848,340 in 2024-25. Furthermore, his deal includes a $37,096,620 player option for 2025-26. The Celtics star could sign a new extension in 2024.

