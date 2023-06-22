Celtics likely to attempt sign-and-trade with Grant Williams

The Boston Celtics made a three-team blockbuster trade on Wednesday, and now the Eastern Conference contender could pursue a sign-and-trade this offseason with Grant Williams, according to sources.

“Boston has the ability to address that depth issue if they bring back Grant Williams but that seems to be a long shot at this point barring another big move,” wrote Brian Robb of MassLive.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are favoring the Denver Nuggets to repeat in the 2023-24 season.

A Grant Williams sign-and-trade is still a possibility in the wake of a potential Porzingis deal per a league source. Look for the team to keep their options open with him as a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer next week. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) June 21, 2023



“The money and likely role for him is not there with [Kristaps] Porzingis signed at $36 million,” Robb added. “Instead, look for the Celtics to try to swing a sign-and-trade with him, per sources, and instead add another player for guard/wing depth or grab a future draft asset or traded player exception.”

In a three-team trade on Wednesday, the Celtics acquired Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis after the seven-year veteran opted into his $36 million contract for the 2023-2024 season. Boston then sent its 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington.

The Wizards also received Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala from Boston. Plus, the Grizzlies sent their 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics. Memphis is sending No. 25 on Thursday night and its 2024 pick via the Golden State Warriors for Smart.

Boston Celtics will probably pursue a sign-and-trade with Grant Williams, are the Orlando Magic interested?

Earlier this month, Sean Deveny of Heavy reported that the Orlando Magic would target Williams and Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. when free agency begins on Friday, June 30. By then, it will be too late.

“He is 24, he has proven his chops, on both ends,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney on Williams. “You can’t coach that kind of experience. He’s got it. He is a perfect fit there. … You want to become a playoff team; he is the kind of guy they’d want.

“But Orlando would have to overpay to get him, and it is tough to expect a team to do that. Obviously, if you are Williams, you want to see the Magic being aggressive on the market.”

The Celtics are exploring using Grant Williams in a sign and trade, according to @ringernba. Indiana, Orlando, and Dallas have all shown interest in Williams, according to @MikeAScotto. pic.twitter.com/T41OmBsBg4 — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 18, 2023



Moreover, Williams made 23 starts in 79 appearances with the Celtics in the 2022-23 regular season. The fourth-year wing averaged career highs of 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 25.9 minutes per game. He also shot 45.4% from the floor and 39.5% beyond the arc.

In the Celtics’ 106-104 win over Toronto on Jan. 21, Williams scored a career-high 25 points in 35 minutes off the bench. Along with logging five rebounds, one assist, and one block, the forward shot 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

The Dallas Mavericks are another team interested in a potential sign-and-trade for Williams.

