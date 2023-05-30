Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III played with a stomach virus during Monday night’s 103-84 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, according to sources.

“There was one other health matter that a Celtics player had,” reported Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. “I’m told that Robert Williams was throwing up during the game. He only played 14 minutes last night.”

“I’m told that Robert Williams was throwing up during (Game 7).” Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the details behind another Celtics’ health matter. pic.twitter.com/AFkMW0UFlD — Stadium (@Stadium) May 30, 2023



“He was coming in and coming out of the game,” Charania added. “When he came out, he was throwing up. He was dealing with a stomach virus, a stomach bug, that he played through. He was sick yesterday, and he’s still sick going into today.”

Robert Williams ended his Game 7 outing with eight points, six rebounds, and one assist in less than 14 minutes played off the bench. The fifth-year Celtics center shot 4-of-5 (80%) from the floor as well.

In the end, the Celtics became the 150th NBA team to lose a seven-game series after trailing 3-0. Boston joined the 2003 Portland Trail Blazers (first round), 1994 Denver Nuggets (second round), and 1951 New York Knicks (NBA Finals) as 3-0 teams to force a Game 7 and lose.

“When we were down 3-0, the thing was: How do we want to be defined?” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. “I thought they showed a lot of character by even getting to this point.”

Celtics could have definitely used a healthy Robert Williams in Game 7. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/CcHmQQWoKN — Whistle (@WhistleSports) May 30, 2023



In 20 appearances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Williams made only four starts in consecutive contests: Games 6 and 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals and Games 1 and 2 versus Miami in the ECF.

Williams averaged 7.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.3 blocks, and 20.9 minutes per game this postseason. The 6-foot-9 center also shot 78.8% from the field and 67.9% at the foul line.

