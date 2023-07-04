Celtics sign Dalano Banton to a two-year, $4.2 million contract

The Boston Celtics have signed former Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton to a two-year, $4.2 million contract, per sources. Banton, 23, was selected 46th overall by the Raptors in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The 6-foot-9 guard is projected to earn $2,019,706 in 2023-24 and $2,196,970 in 2024-25. As part of a trade restriction, Banton cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023. In August 2021, Banton signed a two-year, $2.49 million deal with Toronto.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Some sportsbooks are favoring the Denver Nuggets to repeat in the 2023-24 season.

Dalano Banton made one start in 64 appearances with the Raptors in his rookie 2021-22 season. He averaged 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 10.9 minutes per game while shooting 41.1% from the floor, 25.5% beyond the arc, and 59.1% at the foul line.

“We certainly have been encouraging him to [shoot threes] — all the coaches, the coaching staff, I give them tons of credit,” then-Raptors coach Nick Nurse said during Banton’s rookie season. “It always goes back to the players.

“They always come in in the morning, come in at night, they come in, and do double or twice what we ask them to do and then it becomes their switch to finally flip on, so just go ahead and do it. So, give him credit for that.”

Furthermore, Dalano Banton made two starts in 31 games played with Toronto in the 2022-23 season. The guard averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 boards, 1.2 assists, and 9.0 minutes per game. He also shot career bests of 42.3% from the field, 29.4% from 3-point range, and 70.8% at the foul line.

In Toronto’s 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 14, the Nebraska product scored a career-high 27 points in 25 minutes as a starter. Plus, Banton amassed four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks while shooting 9-of-16 (56.3%) from the floor and 3-of-7 (42.9%) outside the arc.

Additionally, in 14 appearances with the Raptors 905 of the G League this past season, Banton averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 31.7 minutes per game. He finished 43.8% shooting from the field and 26.4% from deep as well. Banton wanted to improve his 3-point accuracy in the 2022-23 NBA season, and he did just that.

On Saturday, the Celtics signed ex-Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, who’s listed at 6-foot-7. Boston traded 2022 DPOY guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, so the additions of Banton and Brissett help add roster depth.

