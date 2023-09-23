Main Page
Celtics sign forward Lamar Stevens to a partially guaranteed deal
The Boston Celtics have signed forward Lamar Stevens to a partially guaranteed deal, per sources. Stevens, 26, is expected to compete for a roster spot during training camp.
The 6-foot-6 forward went undrafted out of Penn State in 2020. Stevens spent his first three NBA seasons (2020-23) with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-way contract and a regular deal.
The Pennsylvania native made 13 starts in 63 appearances with the Cavaliers in the 2021-22 season. During his sophomore season, Lamar Stevens averaged a career-high 6.1 points, along with 2.6 rebounds, and 16.1 minutes per game.
In addition to shooting a career-best 48.9% from the floor in 2021-22, the forward scored a career-high 23 points in Cleveland’s 111-91 win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 12, 2022. He finished 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the field.
Boston Celtics sign former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens to a partially guaranteed deal; Stevens was waived after being traded to the San Antonio Spurs
The undrafted forward then made 25 starts in 62 appearances with Cleveland in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 5.3 points and career highs of 3.3 rebounds and 18.1 minutes per game.
Stevens also shot 44.8% from the floor, a career-best 31.6% beyond the arc, and 70.2% at the foul line. In the Cavaliers’ 105-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 14, 2022, the wing recorded season highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes as a starter.
As part of a three-team trade this past July, the Cavaliers traded Stevens, Cedi Osman, and a 2030 second-round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs and sent their 2026 second-rounder to the Heat.
In exchange, Cleveland received Max Strus from the Heat. The Spurs waived Stevens on July 17. Stevens would have entered the final season of the four-year, $5.88 million contract he signed with the Cavs in April 2021.
At the moment, the Boston Celtics have 11 players signed to fully guaranteed contracts. Svi Myhailiuk, Dalano Banton, and Luke Kornet inked non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed minimum-salary deals.
