Celtics vs. Bulls Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Feb. 22)

On Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls (26-29, 29-25-1 ATS) host the Boston Celtics (43-12, 25-27-3 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Celtics vs Bulls matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 8-point favorites on the road. BetOnline odds are below.

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Chicago Bulls

Boston Celtics @ Chicago Bulls 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Thursday, February 22, 2024 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. Bulls Game: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. Bulls Game: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

United Center | Chicago, Illinois 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Chicago

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Celtics -8 (-110) | Bulls +8 (-110)

Celtics vs. Bulls Odds

Celtics vs. Bulls Predictions

The Celtics are aiming to keep their six-game win streak alive Thursday when they take on Chicago. Boston is 30-6 against Eastern Conference opponents and 4-4 in one-possession games.

This is the second matchup of the regular-season series. In the first meeting on Nov. 29, Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to a decisive 124-97 victory with 30 points, whereas Coby White scored 19 points for the Bulls.

Jayson Tatum leads the C’s in points (27.1), rebounds (8.6), and assists (4.8) per game. Boston is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 120.1 points, 46.9 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 5.9 steals, and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field.

On the other side, the Bulls have gone 15-19 in matchups with an Eastern Conference opponent. Chicago is also 11-23 against opponents over .500. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists for the Bulls.

Chicago is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 117.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.3 steals, and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 72.7% chance of defeating Chicago. Since Boston is 17-9 away this season and this is the team’s first game back since the All-Star break, the first half could be slow. If Porzingis and Brown are able to play, the C’s should win.

Celtics vs. Bulls Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Al Horford (toe; questionable) | C Kristaps Porzingis (ankle; questionable) | SF Jaylen Brown (shoulder; probable) | PF Xavier Tillman (knee; out indefinitely) | SG Jaden Springer (ankle; questionable)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

SG Zach LaVine (ankle; out indefinitely) | PG Lonzo Ball (knee; out indefinitely) | SG Torrey Craig (knee; out indefinitely) | SF Patrick Williams (foot; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Celtics are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Boston is 6-0 in its past six contests.

Next, the C’s are 8-0 in their previous eight meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are 4-1 ATS in their last five contests.

Chicago is 5-2 in its past seven games played on a Thursday.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in six of the Bulls’ previous seven games.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

PG Coby White | SG Ayo Dosunmu | PF Nikola Vucevic | SF DeMar DeRozan | C Andre Drummond

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 55 games, the Celtics are 42-11 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 10-13-3 ATS away, and 13-13 over/under away. The Bulls are 16-9 as favorites, 10-20 as underdogs, 14-12-1 ATS at home, and 14-13 over/under at home. Boston is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games against Chicago.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, the Bulls will cover the spread, and the point total will go over 226. The total has gone over in five of Chicago’s past six home games. The Bulls are 5-10 in their previous 15 games played in February as well.

Pick the Celtics to win! Not only has Boston won eight straight against an Eastern Conference opponent, but they have also won five consecutive road games. Winning on the road has been the Celtics’ Achilles’ heel. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.