Celtics vs. Hornets Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 20)

Tonight, the Boston Celtics (11-2, 6-5-2 ATS) face the Charlotte Hornets (3-9, 5-7 ATS) in their first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Celtics vs Hornets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 8.5-point road favorites. BetOnline odds are below.

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Preview

Celtics vs. Hornets Odds

Celtics vs. Hornets Predictions

Entering Monday night’s game, the Celtics are on a three-game road win streak. Boston is 10-1 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. The C’s are averaging 117 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.7 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field.

Boston also ranks ninth in the conference with 24.9 assists per game led by Derrick White, who is averaging 4.3. Through 13 games, Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, rebounding, and steals, with averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.2 thefts per contest. Porzingis is also averaging a team-high 1.3 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are 3-7 against East opponents and 1-0 in one-possession games. Charlotte is averaging 114.2 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.6 steals, and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. The Hornets are 1-6 at home as well.

Of course, Charlotte is currently on a four-game skid. LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in scoring and assists, averaging 24.4 points and 8.3 dimes per game. Mark Williams is also logging a team-high 9.5 rebounds per contest.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston holds a 77.6% chance of defeating Charlotte. Considering the Celtics have a clean bill of health, there’s no reason for them to lose this game. The Hornets are still without Terry Rozier (groin), Frank Ntilikana (tibia), and Cody Martin (knee).

Celtics vs. Hornets Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

No reported injuries

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

PG Terry Rozier (groin; out indefinitely) | PG Frank Ntilikana (tibia; out indefinitely) | SF Cody Martin (knee; out indefinitely) | C Nick Richards (concussion; downgraded to out) | SG James Bouknight (knee; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The Celtics are 6-0 SU in their past six contests.

Next, the C’s are 6-0 SU in their previous six matchups with Charlotte.

On the other side, the Hornets are 0-6 SU in their last six home games.

Charlotte is 1-6 ATS in its past seven meetings with Boston.

The point total has gone over in eight of the Hornets’ previous 10 games.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Projected Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

PG LaMelo Ball | SG Brandon Miller | PF P.J. Washington | SF Gordon Hayward | C Mark Williams

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 13 games, the Celtics are 11-2 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 2-4-2 ATS away, and 4-4 over/under away. As for the Hornets, they’re 0-2 as favorites, 3-7 as underdogs, 2-5 ATS at home, and 3-4 over/under at home. Charlotte is winless in its last six home games.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, Charlotte to cover the spread, and the point total will go over 233. The total has gone under in 13 of the Hornets’ past 20 games played on a Monday. However, the total has also gone over in eight of Charlotte’s previous 11 games played in November.

Pick the Celtics to win! Boston is 5-0 SU in its last five meetings against Eastern Conference teams. One of the most logical predictions is for the C’s to win and cover the spread. But the Hornets continue to fight hard at home. Charlotte is expected to cover. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

