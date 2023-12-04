Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Dec. 4)

Tonight, the Boston Celtics (15-4, 8-9-2 ATS) face the Indiana Pacers (10-8, 10-8 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; Celtics vs Pacers preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals matchup. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 5.5-point favorites. BetOnline odds are below.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics @ Indiana Pacers 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. Pacers Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. Pacers Game: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Indiana, NBC Sports Boston, TNT

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Celtics -5.5 (-110) | Pacers +5.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds

Celtics vs. Pacers Predictions

Entering Monday night’s rematch, the Celtics are on a three-game win streak. Boston is 14-3 in Eastern Conference play and ranks third in rebounds, averaging 47.1 boards per game.

The Celtics defeated the Pacers 155-104 in their first meeting of the regular-season series on Nov. 1. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 30 points, whereas T.J. McConnell scored a team-high 18 points for the Pacers.

Is this second matchup setting up to be another high-scoring affair?

Boston is 8-2 in its past 10 contests. The odds-on favorite to win this season’s NBA championship and the in-season tournament is averaging 113.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Indiana is averaging 131 points, 36.1 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.0 steals, and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 60.9% chance of defeating Indiana. Boston has won five straight against Central Division opponents. Although Kristaps Porzingis (calf) remains out, Boston still has the edge with Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Celtics vs. Pacers Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Kristaps Porzingis (knee; downgraded to out)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SF Obi Toppin (ankle; questionable) | PG Tyrese Haliburton (knee; questionable) | PF Jalen Smith (heel; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Celtics 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

Boston is 8-2 SU in its past 10 meetings with Indiana.

Next, the point total has gone under in nine of the Celtics’ previous 13 contests.

On the other side, Indiana is 3-10 SU in its last 13 matchups with an Atlantic Division opponent.

The Pacers 1-8 SU in their past nine contests played on a Monday.

Lastly, the total has gone over in 10 of Indiana’s previous 14 games against Boston.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Jrue Holiday | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Al Horford | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Haliburton | SG Buddy Hield | PF Obi Toppin | SF Bruce Brown | C Myles Turner

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 19 games, the Celtics are 15-4 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 2-6-2 ATS away, and 5-5 over/under away. As for the Pacers, they’re 5-5 as favorites, 5-3 as underdogs, 6-5 ATS at home, and 9-2 over/under at home. Boston is only 1-6 ATS in its last seven road games.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, the Pacers to cover the spread, and the point total to go under 244. Boston will likely score no more than 130 points. The Celtics’ 155 points in the first meeting was the most in their franchise history since winning 173-139 over Minneapolis in the 1958-59 season.

Pick the Celtics to win! Boston is 10-2 in its past 12 contests. More importantly, the C’s are 14-3 in their last 17 games against Eastern Conference opponents. Picking the Celtics to win and Indiana to cover the spread is one of the best predictions for tonight’s game.

