Charles Barkley Is Mad That People Keep Talking About The Lakers

The LA Lakers have had a rocky start to the season. LA was thought to be a serious contender in the West this year and it hasn’t played out that way. LeBron James and the Lakers are 11-16 this season which is last in the Pacific Division and twelfth in the Western Conference. They have lost two of their last three games because of missed free-throws. At half-time of their game Celtics last night, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley did not hesitate to hold back his feelings for LA.

Whether Barkley likes it or not, the Lakers are always going to be talked about. Especially when LeBron James is still on the team. The Lakers are one of the most well-known franchises in all of sports and there’s always a watching eye on that team. Critics will always have something to say. Even former NBA players like Charles Barkley.

NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (+3300) to win the Finals this season.

Another Lakers update from the Chuckster 🤣 pic.twitter.com/w5FrOXkbhc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 14, 2022

Charles Barkley sick of the media talking about the Lakers

During half-time of the Lakers and Celtics game last night, Charles Barkley did not hold back. He called out the NBA and television networks for continuing to talk about the Lakers. Barkley said that LA is a bottom-tear team this season.

“he Lakers stink…It’s a conspiracy. And then we got all these clowns on television who have to talk about them every day. It’s a conspiracy. We have to talk about the Lakers – the Lakers are awful. We don’t talk about no other 14-seed. Well, sorry. They’re not a 14-seed. They’re a 12-seed… We don’t ever talk about the Washington Wizards, do we?” – Charles Barkley

When he puts it like that he doesn’t sound wrong. Nobody right now is mentioning the twelfth seed in the East at having a legit chance to win it all. LeBron James and Anthony Davis already winning a championship plays a huge factor into that, but the Lakers may not have enough talent around them to get the job done.