Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels Being Closely Monitored By The San Antonio Spurs
The 2022-23 season has not been favorable for the San Antonio Spurs as they hold the leagues third-worst record at 14-36. Head coach Greg Popovich has been doing all he can to try and keep the Spurs as a competitive team, but he just doesn’t have the same rosters like his championship teams years ago. With the trade deadline approaching on 2/9, the Spurs are in the running for one of the young PF’s who still has a lot of unlocked potential. That would be Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels.
Fourth-year pro out of San Diego State Jalen McDaniels is a name that a number of team seem to have interest in as the trade deadline approaches. He’s having his best season scoring with the team at (10.8) per game this year. With his six-foot nine frame and improved defense, he’s got teams drawing interest and could be on the way out of Charlotte.
Spurs are closely monitoring Jalen McDaniels amid the trade deadline approaching
For the 2022-23 season, McDaniels has played in all 51 of the Hornets games this season and has made 21 starts. He’s averaging (10.8) points, (4.9) rebounds, (2.0) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. His three-point shooting is at a career-low 33 percent right now, but he’s taken on an increased role with the team.
McDaniels’ previous career-high for minutes per game was (19.2), but now he’s playing (27.0) minutes per game in 2022-23. NBA insider Shams Charania had this to report on what he’s hearing about McDaniels in trade discussions.
“Teams with interest and cap space this offseason, such as the Jazz, Pacers and Spurs, may opt to wait until free agency to court McDaniels, who will be unrestricted, instead of trading an asset to acquire him now while having to compensate him in July.” – Shams Charania
He’s as healthy as he’s ever been and is well above pace to break his own record for the most games played in a season. His first two seasons in the league he played a total of 63 games and last season he played in 55 games. As stated earlier, he’s played in all 51 games for Charlotte this season. Mason Plumlee and himself are the only two Hornets players to do that so far this season.
