In a new twist on the Clay Travis WNBA bet, the Las Vegas Aces can now win $1 million risk-free, thanks to BetOnline. This follows a heated exchange between commentator Clay Travis and Aces player Chelsea Gray over the abilities of women’s teams compared to boys’ high school teams. BetOnline’s offer is a direct response to Travis’s challenge to the Aces to beat a boys’ state champion basketball team.

BetOnline Offers WNBA Champions $1M to Beat High School Team

Clay Travis’s challenge, initially sparked by Chelsea Gray’s dismissal of the notion that a boys’ high school team could defeat the Aces, has been transformed into a tangible offer by the gambling company BetOnline.

The company has pledged to award the Aces a whopping $1 million should they emerge victorious against a high school boys’ state champion team selected by Travis. This offer notably relieves the Aces of any financial risk; their task is simply to win.

WNBA players have long complained they are underpaid. Now they have a chance to make $1 million by winning a single game against a high school boys team. (The boys would still get a million if they win too). — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 9, 2023

Travis’s WNBA bet and the subsequent bet have highlighted the ongoing conversation about the pay disparities between male and female athletes. With WNBA players voicing concerns over wage gaps, this event not only serves as a potential earnings boost but also as a platform to address broader issues of equality and recognition in sports.

The betting odds, as previously reported, starkly favor the high school boys, with a moneyline of -2000 against the Aces’ +900, reflecting a presumed 10% chance of an Aces victory. The point spread suggests an expected 16-point advantage for the boys. These figures, while designed for entertainment, underscore the perceived gap between the teams’ abilities.

A Chance to Silence the Critics Forever

With a free shot at $1 million and a chance to silence the critics, the focus now turns to the Aces to see if they accept the challenge.

Historical precedents, such as the defeats of top-tier women’s soccer teams against male youth squads, have been cited as justification for these odds. However, the comparison between different sports and contexts is a complex matter, with many variables at play.

The sports betting world often sees such speculative matchups as a means to engage fans and stimulate debate. Yet, this particular scenario transcends mere speculation, offering the Aces a chance to not only claim a significant prize but also to make a statement about the level of competition within women’s basketball.