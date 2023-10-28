Clippers Reportedly Offered Terance Mann to Trail Blazers

Terance Mann’s name has been mentioned in several trade rumors this offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers have been desperately trying to get the Los Angeles Clippers to include him in a trade package for James Harden. However, Los Angeles was not willing to part ways with the young shooting guard despite them wanting to gain the former MVP. Now, it is reported that the Clippers did offer Terance Mann in a trade package, but not for James Harden. Instead, Los Angeles included him in a possible package for the Portland Trail Blazers to potentially get Jrue Holiday.

Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Offered Terance Mann to Portland Trail Blazers for Potential Jrue Holiday Trade Package

Jrue Holiday ended up going to the Trail Blazers in the famous three-team deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Portland began working right away to send the one-time champion to a contender. Eventually, the Boston Celtics netted the premier defensive guard. However, the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly made a run at Holiday. However, they were willing to part with Terance Mann for Jrue Holiday and the Philadelphia 76ers know this.

As a result, this has made Philadelphia more insistent on the Clippers including Terance Mann in a potential trade. The James Harden drama has taken an ugly turn for the 76ers. Despite this, they continue to work on sending the star point guard to a suitable situation. The Clippers are still interested though talks have slowed down. Philadelphia believes the Clippers are under pressure to gain more firepower to put around their star duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard as they get older. However, Los Angeles believes they are the only team heavily interested in James Harden right now. The one hang up between the two sides continues to be Terance Mann and the addition of unprotected first-round draft picks.

A Promising Up and Coming Talent

It is easy to see why the Los Angeles Clippers are unwilling to give up their young talent. Terance Mann has shown plenty of promise throughout his first four seasons in the league. So far, he has tallied career numbers of 8.0 points per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 38.3 percent, and a field goal percentage of 51.9 percent. Mann’s numbers may not be quite star-like right now, but he is still developing and is also on a team where the first two options are Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

In another environment, the young shooting guard could potentially flourish as one of the main scoring options. He has shown flashes of being able to score in bunches and has an underrated basketball IQ. Not to mention, Terance Mann can finish at the rim at a high clip as well. This makes him a multi-dimensional scorer. All in all, it is easy to see why the Los Angeles Clippers are having a hard time parting ways with Terance Mann. Especially when one considers the potential he has as a scoring threat.