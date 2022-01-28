Clippers vs Heat Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

Los Angeles Clippers roll in to Miami to take on the red hot Heat in the next instalment of their Eastern Conference road trip. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Clippers vs Heat game.

Clippers vs Heat Game Info

Los Angeles Clippers (25-25) vs. Miami Heat (31-17)

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: FTX Arena — Miami, FL

Clippers vs Heat NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: LAC: (+285) | MIA: (-400)

Point Spread: LAC: +8 (-109) | MIA: -8 (-109)

Total: 208.5 — Over: (-107) | Under: (-107)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

(PG) Jason Preston (questionable), (SF) Paul George (questionable), (SF) Kawhi Leonard (out), (PF) Marcus Morris (game time decision)

Miami Heat Injury Report

(PG) Kyle Lowry (game time decision), (SG) Victor Oladipo (out), (SF) KZ Okpala (game time decision), (PF) Markieff Morris (out), (PF) Chris Silva (game time decision)

Clippers vs Heat News and Preview | NBA Picks

This is game 2 of 2 in this Clippers vs Heat season series. Los Angeles won game one in LA by only 3 points in what was a closely contested affair. Bam Adebayo led the Heat in that game with a 30 point, 11 rebound double double in the loss.

Miami are on a hot streak at the moment having won 9 of their 13 matches in 2022. The run has seen the charge to the summit of the Eastern Conference. However it is worth noting that only 2.5 games separate Miami in first spot and Philadelphia in sixth.

In Miami’s latest game against New York Knicks, Jimmy Butler led the team with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists on the way to a 110-96 win at the FTX Arena.

Los Angeles are on a 7 game Eastern road trip and this will be game 5 for the team. The Clippers have performed well and won 3 of the first 4 games including a win against Washington where they came back from a 35 point half time deficit to win the game. Luke Kennard scored 7 points in the final 9 seconds of that game. It’s clear to see that this Clippers team don’t give up.

In their most recent game against Orlando, Amir Coffey top scored for LA with 19 points on the way to a 111-102 win and giving them a .500 record.

Clippers vs Heat Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Clippers’ last 6 games.

LA Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.

LA Clippers are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Southeast Division division.

Miami are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Miami’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

Miami are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games when playing at home against LA Clippers.

Projected Los Angeles Starting Lineup

(PG) Reggie Jackson,(SG) Amir Coffey, (SF) Terrance Mann, (PF) Nicola Batum, (C) Ivica Zubac

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

(PG) Gabe Vincent, (SG) Duncan Robinson, (F) PJ Tucker, (F) Jimmy Butler, (C) Bam Adebayo

Clippers vs Heat Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives The Miami Heat a 73% chance of winning this one. Personally I think that’s a little one sided. Yes the Heat are red hot and will have home advantage but the Clippers are on a good spot of form and will be looking to continue their run of good results on this trip.

Paul George is marked as questionable at this moment in time to play in this one. It’s anyone’s guess whether the Clippers coaching team will take the risk to play him but given they’re up against a confident Heat team, you’d like to think he will be thrown into the action if they feel it safe to do so.

I do believe the Heat, led by star man Jimmy Butler, will win this one and look to extend their lead at the top of the East but it’ll be a close one.

Pick: UNDER 208.5

