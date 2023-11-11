Home » news » Jimmy Butler makes an NBA fan look absolutely stupid

NBA

Jimmy Butler makes an NBA fan look absolutely stupid

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Most people can agree that one of the most annoying things a fan who gambles can do is come after a player because one of their bets didn’t hit. There is nothing wrong with adding a little money to the equation to enhance your viewing experience. But it isn’t the athlete’s problem if you made the wrong pick.

With this said, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler – a notorious troll in his own right – decided he wasn’t going to stand for the heckling of one annoying fan any longer. So, he decided it was time to put him on blast.

Don’t Mess With Jimmy Butler

During a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Butler was playing offense when a fan pleaded with him to make sure he scored at least 20 points in the game (ostensibly for some prop bet or parlay he was trying to achieve). The fan also mentioned that he needed the money because he had a mortgage to pay. Instead of ignoring him, Butler decided it was a good idea to put him in his place. He responded by saying:

“What? I paid mine,” Butler responded to the fan. “I bought my house cash.”

Don’t Forget How Much Money NBA Players Have

When fans chirp at athletes or beg them to fulfill certain portions of their bet for them, they are often forgetting that many of them are incredibly wealthy and simply do not care about their silly requests or any frustrations they may have with their play style.

In his first 13 seasons in the NBA, Butler has made over 263 million dollars. And he’s set to make at least 100 million dollars more over the next two years of his contract (per Spotrac). That isn’t counting his off-the-court endorsements/business ventures. Overall, his net worth is estimated to be around 80 million dollars

This story isn’t nearly as funny as the time Shaquille O’Neal spent 70,000 dollars at a Walmart. But given Butler’s financial situation, it is highly probable that he paid for his entire home upfront.

So, he has plenty of ground to stand on when he instructs a fan that he needs to get his bag up!

