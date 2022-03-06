Clippers vs Knicks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The New York Knicks are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at the crypto.com arena on Sunday at 10 pm. The Knicks are coming into this one as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-38 record and have won only one game in their last 10 games. The Clippers on the other hand or coming into this one as the 8th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-31 record and have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Knicks vs Clippers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Los Angeles Clippers vs New York Knicks

📊 Record: Lakers(28-35), Knicks(25-38)

📅 Date: March 6th, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, ABC

🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena

🎲 Odds: Clippers(-3.5), Knicks(+3.5)

Knicks vs Clippers Odds

The Knicks and the Clippers will meet at the Crypto.com arena on Sunday. New York is looking to bounce back after a tough loss while the Clippers are coming off a highly impressive win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams have off on Saturday to get prepared for this matchup.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Knicks vs Clippers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Knicks Injuries

Obi Toppin out

Derrick Rose (ankle) out

Nerlens Noel (foot) out

Quentin Grimes (knee) out

Kemba Walker out

Clippers Injuries

Paul George(elbow) out

Norman Powell out

Jay Scrubb (toe) out

Kawhi leonard (knee) out

Jason Preston (foot) out

Knicks vs Clippers Preview

New York will travel to Los Angeles on Sunday night for a battle versus the Clippers. For the latest NBA betting Trends and free NBA picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Knicks vs Clippers preview below.

Clipper Finding Momentum

What the Los Angeles Clippers have been able to do this season despite missing their two top players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is simply impressive. They’re coming into this one on an incredible win against the Los Angeles Lakers where they won 132-111. In that game, Reggie Jackson had everything going for him as he finished with 36 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. Ivica Zubac also had a great game as he finished with 19 points and nine rebounds.

On the season, Los Angeles is 34-31 as they have the 18th rated net rating, the 26th ranked offensive rating and the seventh-ranked defensive rating.

They will come into this one on a five-game winning streak and will look to improve that.

New York, The Tank Is On

It is unclear what the New York Knicks are doing in terms of tanking, but it definitely seems like this team wants to get a higher draft pick for next season because they just keep giving away wins that they have no business giving away.

In their last game against the Phoenix Suns, the Knicks gave up a huge lead in the forut quarter, and that is just the start of their seven-game losing streak. The Knicks are coming into this one losing seven games in a row as they have only won one game in their last 10.

In that loss against the Phoenix Suns, Julius Randle was ejected from the game, but in just 25 minutes, he was able to have 25 points. RJ Barrett slowed down a little bit on Friday night against the Suns, but he still finished with 20 points.

On the season, the New York Knicks currently have the 22nd ranked net rating, the 25th ranked offensive rating, and the 17th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends —Knicks vs Clippers

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Knicks Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

NY is 28-35 ATS this season.

The Knicks are 15-16 ATS on the road.

Clippers Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

As the home team, Los Angeles is 15-17 ATS.

Los Angeles is 33-31 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Knicks vs Clippers

For this game, I’m going to go with the Los Angeles Clippers to cover the spread. With how well Los Angeles has played the past 10 games, I fully expect that trend to continue as they will be able to win their sixth in a row against this below-average and struggling Knicks team. The Knicks have been one of the worst teams in basketball all season long, and they are currently at the lowest of the low in terms of where they are in their season.

I also expect RJ Barrett to get back on track and score 25 plus points in this game, so I’m also going to sprinkle some money on that.

Get free NBA bets for the Knicks vs Clippers game at BetOnline below.