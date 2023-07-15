Penny Hardaway Continues to Build up The Memphis Depth

Jahvon Quinerly, the former Alabama point guard and five-star recruit has announced his commitment to play his final season at the University of Memphis. The graduate transfer made the decision to join Penny Hardaway’s program after entering the transfer portal last month. Quinerly had a productive senior year with the Crimson Tide, averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game. He played a key role off the bench for Alabama, which achieved a 31-6 record and secured the top overall seed in the NCAA men’s tournament. However, their tournament run was cut short in the Sweet 16 by San Diego State.

Quinerly Is A Certified Vet

Having spent four years, including a redshirt year, at Alabama, Quinerly brings valuable experience and leadership to the Memphis backcourt. He started most games as a junior before suffering an ACL injury in March 2022. His addition to the Memphis roster comes as part of a larger roster overhaul, with the Tigers acquiring a total of eight transfers during the offseason, as reported by the Commercial Appeal. Memphis is looking to compete for a national title for the first time since the program was led by John Calipari

Quinerly’s arrival at Memphis adds depth and a veteran presence to the team, bolstering their backcourt options. With his experience and skill set, he is expected to make a significant impact on the court for the Tigers. Memphis will look to build upon their recent success and make a strong push in the upcoming season, benefiting from the infusion of talent and the leadership provided by Quinerly and the other transfers.