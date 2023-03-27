Home » news » Dallas Luka Doncic Is Facing A One Game Suspension Tonight After Getting His 16th Tech Of The Season Yesterday Vs Charlotte

Dallas’ Luka Doncic is facing a one-game suspension tonight after getting his 16th tech of the season yesterday vs Charlotte

The 2022-23 season is quickly slipping away from the Dallas Mavericks and this is not where the team expected to be this late in the year. After their fourth-straight loss last night, the Mavs own a 36-39 record. That is 11th in the West with just seven games left in the regular season. It doesn’t help Dallas that Luka Doncic received his 16th technical foul of the season vs Charlotte yesterday. Now, he’s facing a one-game suspension tonight vs the Pacers. 

If the season ended today, the Mavericks would miss the play-in tournament and it would be a disappointment of a season. The Mavericks were near the top of the West at various times this year, but they have not found consistent wins since returning from the all-star break.

Unless Doncic’s technical foul is rescinded by the NBA, he will be missing their away game tonight vs the Pacers. Texas Sports Betting sites have the Mavericks at (+4500) to win the Finals this season.

Luka Doncic is hurting his team with all the technical fouls he’s received this season

In the video above you can see Doncic try to draw a foul against a Hornets defender. The four-time all-star missed the tough shot and must have said one of those magical words to a referee that almost always warrants a tech. We were unable to see what Luka said to the ref, but it was enough to earn him his 16th tech of the season.

His 16th tech comes at a crucial point for Dallas. Since acquiring Kyrie Irving on Feb 5 from the Brooklyn Nets, the Mavericks have gone 8-13 and it’s been tough sledding for the team. The addition of Irving was supposed to be a benefit to Doncic and it hasn’t played out that way just yet.

The Mavs have now lost four-straight games and two in a row to the Charlotte Hornets in what were very winnable games for Dallas. It’s more than likely that the Mavericks will be without the services of Doncic tonight and the team will have to rely on Kyrie Irving to carry them.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

