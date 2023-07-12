Main Page
Damian Lillard explains why he dislikes Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers was asked by Colin Cowherd on his podcast show why he never saw eye to eye with former Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. Last October, a video leaked showing Draymond Green punching Poole during a scuffle at a team practice.
“I really didn’t pay attention to him until maybe like two years ago,” Lillard said. “We played against Golden State, and Steph [Curry] was hurt, Draymond was hurt. We was playing against them, and he wasn’t playing a lot of minutes, but he like did a move, and he like scored on me.”
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Trail Blazers hold 27th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets.
“He hit a shot, he hit a three, and he started talking s—t. And I was like, ‘I don’t talk s—t,” added Damian Lillard. “I don’t say nothing, I just play. If somebody say something to me, I’ll say something back, but whatever. … He said something, so I looked back, like what? I think I had like 40, but we lost at Golden State.
“Towards the end of the first half or whatever, I’m at the free throw line, and he’s just back there talking. So I turn to him, and I’m like, ‘Man, shut the f—k, like shut up.’ He was like, ‘Make me.’ So, my natural instinct was like, ‘Bro, I train in combat. I’m from Oakland. That was my natural. So, we start going back-and-forth.
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard says he doesn’t like former Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole
“And then, like shortly after, we played them on MLK Day in Portland. And he was on the bench, and I started the game real slow. He’s on the bench, and he says, ‘Oh, he ain’t on s—t tonight.’ So, I turn and look at him.
“Draymond is sitting next to him, and me and Draymond is real cool. In that game, I end up scoring 60 points, and we beat them in Portland, and I just remember telling Draymond, ‘Man, I don’t mess with that dude like that, like I don’t like him.’”
Days after the Green-Poole video footage leaked last October, Golden State fined Green for his actions. In the 2022-23 season, the Warriors finished 44-38 and sixth in the Western Conference standings. During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Dubs lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference semifinals.
Official: We have acquired Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Ryan Rollins along with a first and second round pick in a trade with the Warriors.
📰 Read more → https://t.co/YrBV1K4m1I pic.twitter.com/TexsPpWNSZ
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 6, 2023
Did the fight last year negatively impact Golden State’s 2022-23 season? It would appear so. Earlier this month, the Warriors traded Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2030 first-round draft pick to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.
NBA fans now have somewhat of an idea why Draymond Green and Damian Lillard dislike Jordan Poole.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Hornets rookies Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. combine for two thirds of Charlotte’s points in Summer League loss
- Damian Lillard explains why he dislikes Jordan Poole
- NBA insiders say that the Dallas Mavericks have revisited the idea of trading for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic
- Lakers’ head coach Darvin Ham is ‘excited’ about Max Christie’s potential for the team in 2023-24
- Shake Milton’s two-year, $10 million deal with Timberwolves includes $5 million non-guaranteed
-
Main Page 5 days ago
Hawks, Dejounte Murray agree to a four-year, $120 million extension
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Jeanie Buss left Shaquille O’Neal off her list of Top 5 most important Lakers
-
NBA 7 days ago
Michael Jordan seemingly has a problem with his son dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
-
NBA 7 days ago
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas complains about the LGBT community: ‘There’s no open dialogue about what is appropriate’