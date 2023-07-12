Damian Lillard explains why he dislikes Jordan Poole

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers was asked by Colin Cowherd on his podcast show why he never saw eye to eye with former Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. Last October, a video leaked showing Draymond Green punching Poole during a scuffle at a team practice.

“I really didn’t pay attention to him until maybe like two years ago,” Lillard said. “We played against Golden State, and Steph [Curry] was hurt, Draymond was hurt. We was playing against them, and he wasn’t playing a lot of minutes, but he like did a move, and he like scored on me.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Trail Blazers hold 27th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets.

“He hit a shot, he hit a three, and he started talking s—t. And I was like, ‘I don’t talk s—t,” added Damian Lillard. “I don’t say nothing, I just play. If somebody say something to me, I’ll say something back, but whatever. … He said something, so I looked back, like what? I think I had like 40, but we lost at Golden State.

“Towards the end of the first half or whatever, I’m at the free throw line, and he’s just back there talking. So I turn to him, and I’m like, ‘Man, shut the f—k, like shut up.’ He was like, ‘Make me.’ So, my natural instinct was like, ‘Bro, I train in combat. I’m from Oakland. That was my natural. So, we start going back-and-forth.

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard says he doesn’t like former Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole

“And then, like shortly after, we played them on MLK Day in Portland. And he was on the bench, and I started the game real slow. He’s on the bench, and he says, ‘Oh, he ain’t on s—t tonight.’ So, I turn and look at him.

“Draymond is sitting next to him, and me and Draymond is real cool. In that game, I end up scoring 60 points, and we beat them in Portland, and I just remember telling Draymond, ‘Man, I don’t mess with that dude like that, like I don’t like him.’”

Days after the Green-Poole video footage leaked last October, Golden State fined Green for his actions. In the 2022-23 season, the Warriors finished 44-38 and sixth in the Western Conference standings. During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Dubs lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference semifinals.

Official: We have acquired Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Ryan Rollins along with a first and second round pick in a trade with the Warriors. 📰 Read more → https://t.co/YrBV1K4m1I pic.twitter.com/TexsPpWNSZ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 6, 2023



Did the fight last year negatively impact Golden State’s 2022-23 season? It would appear so. Earlier this month, the Warriors traded Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2030 first-round draft pick to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

NBA fans now have somewhat of an idea why Draymond Green and Damian Lillard dislike Jordan Poole.

NBA Betting Content You May Like