It was an eerie feelings for the home crowd last night as Kevin Durant was ruled out shortly before the start of the game. He sprained his left ankle and it was supposed to be his Suns debut at home, but that was changed. The crowd was rather silent through the first qurter and Devin Booker quickly changed that. He made some Phoenix franchise history last night as he’s the first Suns player to ever have four straight games with 35+ points.

Phoenix were able to roll past the Thunder in a 132-101 victory last night. It was backed by Devin Booker’s 44 points as he had to give the fans something to cheer about after getting the new that Durant was not playing. Booker has elevated this team plenty of times in the past and he was happy to do it again last night.

With a 37-29 record at fourth in the West, Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at +(425) to win the Finals this season. The lowest odds of any Western Conference team.

Devin Booker is the first player in Suns franchise history to record 4 straight 35+ point games. pic.twitter.com/O3n7Nuu3iH — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 9, 2023

Devin Booker has been sensational for the Suns in his last four games

The three-time all-star has missed some time this season with a groin injury, but he’s been incredible in the games he has played. In 39 games played this season he’s averaging (27.6) points, (4.6) rebounds, and (5.8) assists per game. His field-goal percentage (.489) is tied for the second-highest of his career.

Last night Booker put on a show for the Suns fans as they were bummed to not see Durant play in his first home game. He treated them to a 17-point first quarter and had 30 by halftime. Booker finished the game with 44 points and went 6-10 from deep. He had this to say to the media after the game about Durant not being able to play.

“The city’s been waiting on this,”… “It’s a big day. We’ll reschedule the party. I’m sure they’ll be back. The people that missed out on tonight, I tried to give them a little something to make it better.” – Devin Booker

Over his last four games he’s had 37 vs the Hornets, 35 vs Chicago, 36 vs Dallas, and then his 44 point masterpiece vs the the Thunder last night. In those games he’s shot 56 percent from the field and 50 form deep.