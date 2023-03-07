Suns’ Devin Booker and Julius Randle from New York are named Week 20’s best NBA players

After an amazing week for both their teams, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and New York’s Julius Randle have both been honored with the Player of the Week award for their performances in the span within Monday, February 27 and this past Sunday, March 5th.

Let’s start with the Suns’ star in the Western Conference, after there’s been plenty of discussion over foward Kevin Durant’s presence in the squad and how he’s combined incredibly with Booker. Ever since they’ve merged together on court, the Arizona side has won all three of their games and feel like true title contenders.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 20 of the 2022-23 season (Feb. 27 – March 5). pic.twitter.com/kmvGo1TajA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 6, 2023

As for the shooting guard, he’s thrived next to the two-time NBA champion, as he’s scored more than 35 points in each of these three victories for Phoenix, clearly deserving the West’s best this past week as he has earned this honor for the seventh time in his career and the first in this campaign.

Booker has averaged 36 points in that time lapse on 56% shooting (50% from beyond the arc), 7.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in a week that started off with a 37-point performance in his team’s 105-91 victory against the Hornets. With that display, the 26-year-old tied for the second-most points scored as a Suns player over the Charlotte franchise’s history.

Also, his fourth assist during that game in North Carolina made him take a higher step in Phoenix’s all-time assist list, coming in at the 7th position after overcoming Paul Westphal. Additionally, he joined Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only NBA athletes this tournament to have at least three-straight contests of 35+ points on 50+ percent shooting, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists.

With this seventh award as the week’s best player in the conference, he has tied legend Steve Nash for the most times a Phoenix athlete has earned the honors.

Julius Randle’s award is a prize for his durability and stability

No doubt this has been one of the best weeks ever to be a Knicks’ fan, as the team are in the middle of earning nine consecutive victories and seem to be out for more. To top if off, teammate Jalen Brunson won the Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award for February, to prove their performances are not going unnoticed in the league.

Starting by Randle’s amazing game-winning shot last Friday against the Heat, New York’s center has averaged 29.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assister per contest in his squad’s perfect 4-0 record last week.

Take a look at his ridiculous winning three-pointer this past weekend in Miami:

Randle’s shot percentages have improved, his jump shot, his defensive efforts and even his body language is better than ever. However, the most valuable asset has been the player’s durability, as the recently selected All-Star has participated in every single game this season for New York.

“I just put way too much into my body to cheat myself out of being available for my team,”the foward said after 66 matches for the Knicks this regular season.

“For me personally, that’s just how I feel. I understand the science and all that different stuff behind it. But I guess I have my own science,” Randle answered when asked about load management. “For me, I feel better doing things. I’m active.”