Domantas Sabonis fourth NBA player since 1990 to average 20/14/7 over 17 games

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis is now the fourth NBA player since 1990 to average 20 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists through at least 17 games.

Sabonis joins Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, and Kevin Garnett. Plus, the two-time All-Star has recorded 18 consecutive double-doubles, a Kings franchise record.

Domantas Sabonis has been on an incredible run during his 17-game double-double streak 🤯 20.8 PTS

14.7 REB

7.2 AST

63% FG

50% 3PT Sabonis is one of 4 players since 1990 to average 20-14-7 over a 17+ game span: N. Jokic

D. Sabonis

R. Westbrook

K. Garnett pic.twitter.com/qPzvNvs5o4 — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) January 11, 2023

Through 39 starts this season, Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 61.9% from the field and 41.3% beyond the arc. The 26-year-old has logged 31 double-doubles and three triple-doubles with Sacramento.

On Dec. 28, in the Kings’ 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets, Sabonis recorded a season-high 31 points in 39 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-18 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Furthermore, Kings coach Mike Brown praised Sabonis after a December win. “If you don’t vote for him to be an All-Star, in my opinion, you don’t know basketball,” said Brown. “What he’s doing is almost on a historic level.”

In Sacramento’s 125-119 loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 19, the wing logged 28 points, a season-high 23 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 41 minutes played. To add to these stats, the Gonzaga product shot 12-of-19 (63.2%) from the field and made two 3s.

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has recorded his 18th consecutive double-double vs. the Houston Rockets, extending his own franchise record. He has 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) January 12, 2023

While Domantas Sabonis is not a candidate to win MVP or Most Improved Player of the Year, he would be a favorite to win “Most Consistent Player,” if such an award existed. Finishing each game with a double-double is quite an accomplishment.

About halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Kings are 22-18 and rank fourth in the Western Conference standings. With help from Kevin Huerter and De’Aaron Fox, who’s averaging 23.8 points per game, Sabonis is going above and beyond to make Sacramento relevant again.