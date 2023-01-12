Home » news » Domantas Sabonis Fourth Nba Player Since 1990 To Average 20 14 7 Over 17 Games

Domantas Sabonis fourth NBA player since 1990 to average 20/14/7 over 17 games

Kings Domantas Sabonis fourth NBA player since 1990 to average 20/14/7 over 17 games
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis is now the fourth NBA player since 1990 to average 20 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists through at least 17 games.

Sabonis joins Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, and Kevin Garnett. Plus, the two-time All-Star has recorded 18 consecutive double-doubles, a Kings franchise record.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, Domantas Sabonis and the Kings have the 16th-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are expecting Sacramento to end its 16-year playoff drought this season.

Through 39 starts this season, Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 61.9% from the field and 41.3% beyond the arc. The 26-year-old has logged 31 double-doubles and three triple-doubles with Sacramento.

On Dec. 28, in the Kings’ 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets, Sabonis recorded a season-high 31 points in 39 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-18 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Kings rising star Domantas Sabonis becomes fourth NBA player since 1990 to average 20 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists over at least 17 games

Furthermore, Kings coach Mike Brown praised Sabonis after a December win. “If you don’t vote for him to be an All-Star, in my opinion, you don’t know basketball,” said Brown. “What he’s doing is almost on a historic level.”

In Sacramento’s 125-119 loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 19, the wing logged 28 points, a season-high 23 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 41 minutes played. To add to these stats, the Gonzaga product shot 12-of-19 (63.2%) from the field and made two 3s.

While Domantas Sabonis is not a candidate to win MVP or Most Improved Player of the Year, he would be a favorite to win “Most Consistent Player,” if such an award existed. Finishing each game with a double-double is quite an accomplishment.

About halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Kings are 22-18 and rank fourth in the Western Conference standings. With help from Kevin Huerter and De’Aaron Fox, who’s averaging 23.8 points per game, Sabonis is going above and beyond to make Sacramento relevant again.

