Donovan Mitchell scored or assisted on 99 points, second-most since Wilt Chamberlain

Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, and the three-time All-Star scored or assisted on 99 points, the second-most in NBA history since Wilt Chamberlain (104). That was Chamberlain’s 100-point performance against New York on March 2, 1962.

According to HoopsHype, this was the best offensive outing by a player under 6’5″ in the history of the league. Chamberlain was 7’1″ when he played. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was 6’6″ as well. Bryant scored a career-high 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Donovan Mitchell has the seventh-best odds to win MVP this season. Several sportsbooks are giving Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Jayson Tatum greater odds to win the award.

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell scored or assisted on 99 points, the 2nd-most in a game in NBA history and the most since Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game. @ESPNStatsInfo Mitchell had 71 points and 11 assists in overtime win over the Bulls. https://t.co/jEMh7OgC8B — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 3, 2023

Furthermore, Donovan Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to record at least 70 points in a single game. In addition to Chamberlain and Bryant, the guard joined Elgin Baylor, David Thompson, David Robinson, and Devin Booker.

“To be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling,” said Mitchell after his legendary outing. “I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I’m speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness…

“I think I had a game like that once playing NBA2K, but I don’t think I shot that efficiently. But that was in a loss, so this feels that much better.”

In Cleveland’s overtime win, Mitchell also logged eight rebounds, 11 assists, and one block in 50 minutes played. He finished 22-of-34 (64.7%) shooting from the field, 7-of-15 (46.7%) outside the arc, and 20-of-25 (80%) at the foul line.

Additionally, the 26-year-old is the first player in NBA history to record over 70 points and 10 assists in a single game. Through 34 starts, Mitchell is averaging a career-high 29.3 points per game, along with 3.9 boards, 4.8 assists, and 1.4 steals.

New Year New Me😂… 71 of them thangs ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/eqTSqAEKk8 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 3, 2023

Based on points per possession (PPP), the Cavaliers guard is one of the best isolation scorers in the league. He’s on the list with Lauri Markkanen, Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Caris LeVert, James Harden, and Doncic.

Donovan Mitchell also has the third-highest true shooting percentage (62.2%) in the NBA right now while attempting over seven 3-pointers per game. He trails Markkanen (67%) and Stephen Curry (66.8%), and the guard is tied with Doncic (62.2%) for third.