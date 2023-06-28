Donte DiVincenzo declines $4.7 million player option with Warriors

Donte DiVincenzo has declined his $4.7 million player option with the Golden State Warriors for the 2023-24 season, per sources. Using his non-bird rights (starting at 120% of his previous salary), the max Golden State can offer him is four years, $23.2 million. However, ESPN’s Bobby Marks is estimating a max of $5.4 million.

His projected four-year deal is $30 million less than what a team would offer with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NTME). The new collective bargaining agreement goes into effect on Saturday, July 1, which strips teams of the taxpayer mid-level exception if they’re more than $17.5 million above the luxury-tax line.

Because DiVincenzo accrued non-bird rights, the most Golden St. offer in a new contract is $5.4M. Golden St. enters free agency $14.7M over the luxury tax. Roster resources: – Draymond Green

– Vet minimum exception

Now, the Warriors enter free agency $14.7 million over the luxury tax. Draymond Green is reportedly asking Golden State for a three-year extension. Re-signing Green should be a top priority this offseason for new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.

DiVincenzo’s declined $4.7 million player option is part of the two-year, $9.255 million deal he signed with the Warriors last July. His contract also carries a 15% trade bonus. The 26-year-old made $4.5 million this past season.

Donte DiVincenzo declines $4.7 million player option with the Golden State Warriors for the 2023-24 season ahead of free agency

Furthermore, DiVincenzo made 36 starts in 72 appearances with Golden State in the 2022-23 regular season. The fifth-year guard averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 26.3 minutes per game. He shot 43.5% from the floor and a career-best 39.7% beyond the arc as well.

In the Warriors’ 144-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 13, the guard scored a season-high 22 points in 26 minutes off the bench. Along with logging seven boards, five assists, and two steals, Donte DiVincenzo shot 7-of-17 (41.2%) from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Additionally, in Golden State’s 129-117 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 27, the Villanova product posted 12 points and a career-high 11 assists in 34 minutes off the bench. He finished 5-of-10 (50%) shooting from the floor and drained two 3s.

There’s been growing noise among league personnel about Donte DiVincenzo joining former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/QdbWGbWLl4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 28, 2023

Warriors coach Steve Kerr helped DiVincenzo improve his shooting this past season by changing his finger placement on the ball. “I rarely say anything to our players about their shot, but it’s something that really helped me in my career as a shooter,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area in April.

“It was just widening out the fingers on the ball, changing the ball placement so the ball is coming off more on the two middle fingers. Now you widen the handle of it, now you can control the ball a little bit more with these two fingers. That was just something I noticed. His hand was really narrow on the ball.”

Donte DiVincenzo appreciated Kerr’s advice. “There’s a different perspective,” said the Warriors guard. “You have the coaching perspective. Obviously, coach Kerr coaches me every day. But I think for me, it hit different with the way it was approached.

“This is coming from a former player, a former shooter. You can either take it, but you don’t have to take it. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, you need to do this.’ I respected that big time. And it actually sank in a little bit deeper, if you will.”

