Draymond Green bored with playing bad teams like Kings, Thunder

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green wants more parity in the Western Conference. While he still enjoys beating below-.500 teams, the four-time All-Star believes competition keeps his fire alive.

In a preview of the latest episode of Uninterrupted’s “The Shop,” Green made it clear that he feels he’s at his best against stronger teams. “It’s not a night that I show up and don’t wanna be a dog,” explained the Golden State wing.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Warriors are favored to repeat in 2023. Although, some sportsbooks are still giving the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets top-3 odds.

.@money23green HATES playing against bad NBA teams. 🤣 The four-time NBA champion shares why he dislikes playing against the bad teams in the league on #TheShop. Out tomorrow at 12pm ET / 9am PT on our YouTube! 💈 pic.twitter.com/FKw05DIWnw — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 6, 2022

“Especially if it’s LeBron [James] coming in or a Giannis [Antetokounmpo] coming in cause that’s them games I live for,” continued Draymond Green.

“It’s the nights I show up, and we playing against the sorry motherf–kers like the Kings. OKC right now.”

“The Kings may get better I hope, but you know, it’s like, how am I supposed to get myself up, with like, this engine, from playing in so many big-time games to playing on this soft Tuesday?”

Would Green ever leave the Warriors? It may sound like the four-time NBA champ is bored with playing against bad teams. Though, it could also be that he’s tired of winning. Either that or he thinks it’s time for a change in scenery.

Draymond Green is tired of playing against bad teams, such as the Kings and Thunder

In September, on the forward’s “The Draymond Green Show,” Green was asked which cities he’d most be interested in playing for if he left the Bay Area.

He mentioned Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles. The Pistons finished 14th in the Eastern Conference last season. However, Green was born and raised in Michigan. Playing in the Motor City is not about winning or money.

And Green has also complemented Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic in a number of occasions via different media outlets. The Slovenian is one of his favorite NBA players. So, maybe he’ll play for the Mavericks in the future.

Plus, the Warriors forward plans to have an entertainment career when he retires from basketball. It’s why L.A. was listed as one of his choices. This means either the Lakers or Clippers.

Not to mention, has made multiple appearances on “The Shop” with LeBron James. Seeing the Michigan native team up with the four-time MVP would be a strange sight.

So, maybe Green asking for a trade or signing with another team is not completely out of the question.

On Wednesday, Green punched fellow teammate Jordan Poole at a team practice. Per multiple sources, the Warriors have no plans to discipline the 10-year veteran. If he receives internal punishment, the maximum allowable fine is $50,000.

If everything is cool between him and the Warriors, Draymond Green could retire with the team. Otherwise, he has a player option worth $27,586,224 for the 2023-24 season. He’ll have the opportunity to leave next summer.