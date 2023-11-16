Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has lost approximately $2.23 million in fines and suspensions across his 12-year NBA playing career, according to Spotrac. This figure does not include the undisclosed fine he received for punching Jordan Poole during a team practice last October.

The NBA suspended Green for five games without pay Wednesday for “escalating an on-court altercation” in Tuesday’s game with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels were ejected for fighting during the in-season tournament matchup.

Green was suspended for “forcibly grabbing” Rudy Gobert around the neck “in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner,” NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said in a statement.

Dumars said Green’s history of unsportsmanlike conduct played a role in the length of the suspension. Thompson and McDaniels were fined $25,000, along with Gobert for their roles in the incident.

This is Green’s fifth career suspension. The eight-time All-Defensive member is forfeiting a grand total of $769,704 for the five-game suspension. That boils down to $153,941 per game.

Fortunately, something good came from this suspension — Golden State saves $2.59 million. The Warriors receive a tax variance credit that is 50% of the total Green fine. The variance is applied to team salary that counts toward the tax, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

For those wondering, Green has missed a total of nine games in his career due to suspensions alone. The four-time All-Star paid a $129,644 fine after being assessed a Flagrant 1 foul in Game 1 of the 2016 NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Furthermore, the NBA fined Green $50,000 for “directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official” during the Thunder-Warriors matchup in February 2018.

In November 2018, Golden State issued the two-time All-NBA member a one-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Above all else, Green paid a $120,480 fine as well.

How many times has Green been suspended?

Date of Suspension Issued Forfeited Reason June 12, 2016 (1 game) $129,644 Flagrant 1 foul during 2016 NBA Finals November 13, 2018 (1 game) $120,480 Conduct detrimental to team March 16, 2023 (1 game) $177,976) 16th technical foul in GSW-LAC game April 18, 2023 (1 game) $177,976 For stepping on chest of Domantas Sabonis November 15, 2023 (5 games) $769,704 For escalating on-court altercation during MIN-GSW game

Additionally, Green received a one-game suspension by the league for picking up his 16th technical foul during the Warriors-Clippers game back in March. As a result, the Golden State veteran lost $177,976.

In April, the NBA suspended Green for one game after he stomped on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Golden State’s 114-106 regular-season loss. Again, he missed out on $177,976.

It should be noted that Green has earned roughly $177.88 million in his NBA career off contracts alone. Of course, this number excludes any endorsement deals.

Moreover, Green inked a four-year, $99.6 million extension with the Warriors in August 2019. In fact, he is owed $22.32 million this season.

Through nine appearances of the 2023-24 season, he’s averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. The Michigan State product is also shooting 48.2% from the floor and 45% beyond the arc.

NBA sportsbooks show Draymond Green with 12th-best odds to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and other stars.

Interesting enough, Gobert is the odds-on favorite to win the award.