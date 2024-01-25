Draymond Green hasn’t seen the last of the consequences from his recurrent disciplinary punishments. The Warriors star has been suspended twice this season already, the first cost him a five-game ban, while the second resulted in an indefinite veto from NBA courts which lasted sixteen games.

Both of these decision’s came after the power forward showed erratic and aggressive behavior against Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert and Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic. According to USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director Gran Hill, his suspensions will also cost him a spot on the Olympic roster.

As Team USA’s 41-player pool has been revealed for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games, Draymond’s name was off the list and many reporters questioned the decision.

Team USA excluded Draymond Green from their 41-player pool, with managing director Grant Hill believing it was best not to include him in the Olympic pool this time around, per @ByTimReynolds pic.twitter.com/IlURxQ8Ho2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 24, 2024

“His contributions have been significant and he is a real part of the legacy of this organization for his excellence,” Hill responded. “But I think just in lieu of sort of what’s transpired this year, we made a decision to not have (Green) on this list with this particular point in time with the process.”

The NBA legend explained he wasn’t looking to punish the four-time champion, as he wishes Green the best. This is why Grant expressed respect for all the things the Golden State player has achieved for Team USA, but simply believes that playing in Paris won’t contribute to his recovery.

“We all understand and certainly have great respect and sensitivity to this particular period in his career, and he’s working through some things both on and off the court,” Hill assured. “And so we at USA basketball wanted to support him on his journey and we just didn’t feel that playing over the summer gives him the best opportunity to do what he needs to do.”

At this point, Team USA’s managing director doesn’t want any drama or poor behavior inside this roster, as the squad is focused on showing the world that the United State still plays the best basketball, especially after finishing 4th in last year’s FIBA World Cup in Asia.

Golden State honor late coach Dejan Milojevic with ‘ovation he can hear up in heaven’ in first game since death

Prior to Wednesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Warriors honored late assistant coach Dejan Milojevic as it was the first game since his death a week ago. Both teams wore shirts with the word “Brate” on the front, which is Serbian for “brother”, and “Deki” on the back, which was Milojevic’s nickname.

After the ceremony, Golden State coach Steve Kerr addressed the audience at the Chase Center and described the joy and experience that Dejan gave the team during his three years in California.

“The world lost a beautiful soul last week. Deki was a wonderful friend. A hell of a basketball coach, a great man and most importantly a beautiful grandson, son, husband and father,” Kerr expressed. “The mark that he has left on our organization over the last three years — you just saw all the pictures — that was him every day. The smile, the joy, the laughter, it was ever-present. What he meant to us is a huge part of who we are as our heart and our soul.”

The trainer then asked the crowd to respect the customary moment of silence to produce “an ovation that he can hear up in heaven.” The audience present showed tremendous dedication to this moment which resulted in a heartfelt round of applause and “Deki” chants.