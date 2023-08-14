NBA Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade said in a recent interview that Michael Jordan will always be his GOAT, also known as greatest of all time, but the 13-time All-Star still thinks LeBron James is awe-inspiring.

“I come from a Jordan era. I am biased and I’m going to be biased until the day I pass away,” Wade said. “Michael Jordan will be my GOAT. I’m not taking anything away from LeBron. LeBron is amazing. But Michael Jordan is my GOAT.”

Dwyane Wade: “Michael Jordan is my GOAT… LeBron will be the goat for a lot of generations. I started playing the game because of Michael Jordan. He will be my GOAT until the day I pass away.” (via @rob_schaef, https://t.co/iK6hryfDmk) pic.twitter.com/Jevw6xSCxo — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 14, 2023



“He [LeBron] will be the GOAT for a lot of generations. I started playing the game because of Michael Jordan,” Dwyane Wade added. “He will be my GOAT until the day I pass away.

“For me, from Chicago, where I grew up, I made it out the hood because I seen a dude, No. 23, play the game of basketball at a level that I was like, ‘I just want to do some of that.'”

As a Chicago native, Wade was selected fifth overall by the Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Marquette University. The eight-time All-NBA member made 909 starts in 1,054 NBA regular-season games over his 16-year career.

Wade averaged 22 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 33.9 minutes per game while shooting 48% from the floor, 29.3% beyond the arc, and 76.5% at the foul line.

Of course, LeBron James played with the three-time All-Defensive member in Miami from 2010 to 2014. During that span, Wade won back-to-back championships with Bron in 2012 and 2013.

However, because Wade’s preference in the GOAT debate dates back to his childhood, his position isn’t changing anytime soon. It would probably take at least one more ring and Finals MVP from James for Wade to reconsider.

Dwyane Wade on his first time meeting Michael Jordan 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/AmlNKRDS6T — Playbook Sports (@PlaybookSN) August 11, 2023



Jordan won six NBA championships, six Finals MVPs, and five regular-season MVPs over the course of his 15-year career with the Bulls. Additionally, His Airness received 10 All-NBA First-Team selections and nine NBA All-Defensive First-Team nods. Jordan also never lost an NBA Finals series.

James will likely never pass Jordan in championships or Finals MVPs. Although, the four-time MVP is the NBA’s all-time scoring leader with 38,652 points. In February, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s (38,387 points) scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Saturday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrined the Class of 2023 at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts. Other NBA players inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame include Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tony Parker. Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, and Lou Hudson were among last year’s inductees.

