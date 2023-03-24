Home » news » Everygame March Madness 5k Challenge Win With Wagers

NBA

EveryGame March Madness $5k Challenge: Win With Wagers

Updated 7 mins ago on
2 min read
Joe Lyons profile picture
Twitter
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Let the madness begin and win up to a $1000 cash prize in EveryGame’s March Madness $5k challenge by wagering on the college basketball tournament.

$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply 		Claim Now

EveryGame March Madness $5k Challenge

EveryGame March Madness $5k Challenge: Win With Wagers

EveryGame are offering a chance to win up to $1000 on this year’s March Madness tournament by simply wagering on a game. Sweet 16 is underway with plenty of exciting matchups to check out.

Every wager placed – both pre-game and live on March Madness counts and the customer with the highest total profit on tournament wagers during the promotion period will win $1000.

If you finish runner-up or third you will receive $750, customers ranked 4th and 5th will enjoy $500, whilst those finishing 6th to 20th in our standings will see their accounts boosted by $100.

EveryGame March Madness Free Bets

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in free March Madness bets
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply 		Claim Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Check More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides

Joe Lyons profile picture

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites SportsLens, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.

Trending Now