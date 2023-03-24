NBA
EveryGame March Madness $5k Challenge: Win With Wagers
Let the madness begin and win up to a $1000 cash prize in EveryGame’s March Madness $5k challenge by wagering on the college basketball tournament.
EveryGame March Madness $5k Challenge
EveryGame are offering a chance to win up to $1000 on this year’s March Madness tournament by simply wagering on a game. Sweet 16 is underway with plenty of exciting matchups to check out.
Every wager placed – both pre-game and live on March Madness counts and the customer with the highest total profit on tournament wagers during the promotion period will win $1000.
If you finish runner-up or third you will receive $750, customers ranked 4th and 5th will enjoy $500, whilst those finishing 6th to 20th in our standings will see their accounts boosted by $100.
EveryGame March Madness Free Bets
- Click to register with EveryGame
- Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $250 in free March Madness bets
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
- Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit
