Former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer sells Okauchee Lake home for $7 million
Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer sold his Okauchee Lake home in Wisconsin for $7 million. According to state records, the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath home was sold in Merton on Monday, Aug. 14. Budenholzer listed the house on the market on June 1.
Thelot is located at W333N5495 Island View Lane. It was first built in 1992 out of brick and wood. Last week, the single-family residence sold for $829 per sq. ft. A total of 15 rooms are available. The primary bedroom features a private balcony and a sitting room.
A golf simulator and workout room are included as well. Not to mention, the basement has a shower area with full-size windows. The property also features HVAC systems and a three-car garage.
Additionally, this home includes a gas fireplace, a wet bar, security system, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and wooden floors. Of course, the waterfront estate boasts an inground swimming pool, hot tub, boat house, private well, boat ramp, and a state-of-the-art pier.
Ex-Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer sells five-bedroom, 6.5-bath home for $7 million in Okauchee Lake, Wisconsin
Furthermore, the house doesn’t have any Homeowners Association (HOA) fees. Although the property is still expensive, no HOA fees can be a plus. The annual property taxes were $13,884.28 in 2022, per Waukesha County records.
However, the tax amount excludes land, additions, and total assessments. In the 2021 tax year, the total assessments amounted to $1,996,300. This property was recently renovated by Deep River Partners and Northgreen Builders.
Budenholzer bought the home on June 30, 2020, for $1.7 million. At the time, the house was priced at $262 per sq. ft. On Feb. 1, 2019, a buyer paid $1.45 million for the Merton home.
Moreover, the former Bucks coach previously had a house on Lake Michigan in Fox Point, a suburb north of Milwaukee. In July 2018, he bought that home for $3.15 million and sold it in November 2020 for $3.29 million.
For a quick comparison, neighboring homes are currently selling for $1-2 million. A five-bedroom, 5,904-sq. ft. home in Oconomowoc is priced at $1.899 million. Another five-bedroom, 7,402-sq. ft. house in Hartland is on the market for $1.599 million.
In 2022, the priciest home sold in greater Milwaukee was a house on Pine Lake that went for $15 million. Equally important, the second-most expensive house sold in the area last year for $7 million on Beaver Lake in Hartland.
The Milwaukee Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer on May 4. With the Bucks, the Arizona native won NBA Coach of the Year in 2019 and his first NBA championship as a head coach in 2021. Budenholzer won four championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007) as an assistant under San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
