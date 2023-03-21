The college basketball landscape was shaken Monday when it was announced that Ed Cooley, the former Providence head coach, would take the reins at Georgetown on a reported $6 million per year deal. Cooley’s departure from Providence has left an immediate impact, with four-star point guard and Providence commit Garwey Dual decommitting from the Friars within hours of the news breaking. Furthermore, it is believed that Dual is interested in following Cooley to the Bulldogs.

Dual Keen to Follow Cooley to Georgetown

Ed Cooley, a prominent figure in college basketball, took over at Providence in 2011. Since then, he has built a formidable resume, including being named the 2022 Naismith Coach of the Year and Sporting News Coach of the Year. Under his leadership, the Friars reached seven NCAA tournaments, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2022.

With Cooley now at the helm in Georgetown, they could already be close to landing their first blue-chip recruit under him.

Garwey Dual, part of the class of 2023, is now back on the market. He is believed to have been immensely captivated by Cooley’s coaching prowess at Providence. Cooley played a significant role in his initial commitment to the Friars, and now Dual’s thoughts have turned to joining him in Georgetown. Dual reopened his recruitment Monday after decommitting from Providence.

Though he doesn’t have an offer from Georgetown yet, it’s thought that he’s interested in joining Cooley at the Bulldogs.

Georgetown and several other teams including Ohio State, Butler, and Louisville have reached out to Dual since he reopened his recruitment.

Georgetown, Cincinnati, St. John’s, Georgia, Houston, Seton Hall, Dayton, Indiana, DePaul, Ohio State, Butler, South Carolina, Texas, Louisville and NC State have all reached out to four-star senior Garwey Dual since reopening his recruitment, a source tells @247Sports. https://t.co/eS4Tu9sMVD — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 20, 2023

Cooley will look to add Dual to Georgetown’s incoming 2023 class. This move would further strengthen the Bulldogs’ roster and underscore the impact of a high-profile coach like Cooley on a program.

Dual’s initial commitment to Providence came over schools like NC State, Arizona State, TCU, and VCU. His decommitment following Cooley’s exit demonstrates the strong influence the coach had on the young point guard. This influence can be a game-changer for Georgetown as they continue to build a competitive team under Cooley’s leadership.

New Era For Bulldogs

It’s clear that Ed Cooley’s move to Georgetown has sent shockwaves through the sport. And the potential addition of Dual to the Bulldogs could set the stage for a powerful new era in Georgetown.

With the dust still settling from Cooley’s departure, it remains to be seen where Garwey Dual will land. However, one thing is certain: wherever he goes, the four-star recruit is sure to make a splash on the court. As the basketball community eagerly awaits his decision, the spotlight is on Dual and his next move.

In the ever-changing world of college basketball, the domino effect of a single coaching change can be monumental. As Garwey Dual reopens his recruitment and Ed Cooley begins his tenure at Georgetown, the future holds both promise and uncertainty. One thing’s for sure: the eyes of the college basketball world will be watching closely.

