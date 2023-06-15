Gabe Vincent is waiting for ‘just the right situation’ in free agency

Gabe Vincent of the Miami Heat is eager for “the right situation” to present itself this offseason in free agency. Unless the Heat offer the California native a new deal soon, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The undrafted guard out of UC Santa Barbara celebrated his 27th birthday today.

In August 2021, Vincent signed a two-year, $3.48 million deal with Miami. His $1,815,677 salary for the 2022-23 season is non-guaranteed. However, it will become fully guaranteed on June 29.

Pending free agent Gabe Vincent on the mic now: “The right situation. I think obviously money plays a role. Situation plays a role.” Says many factors in this decision ahead. On the Heat, “beyond grateful for the opportunity they gave me. pic.twitter.com/hh4S1j8p2p — Will Manso (@WillManso) June 14, 2023



“I think there’s a lot of factors that come into play, for obvious reasons,” Gabe Vincent said of his future in the NBA. “Just the right situation. I think obviously money plays a role, place plays a role, the situation I’ll be playing plays a role. There’s a lot of things that factor out.”

Furthermore, Vincent made 34 starts out of 68 appearances with the Heat in the 2022-23 regular season. He averaged career highs of 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 25.9 minutes per game. Plus, the guard shot 40.2% from the floor, 33.4% beyond the arc, and a career-best 87.2% at the foul line.

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will likely test the open market this offseason in free agency

In Miami’s 108-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 12, the guard scored a career-high 28 points in 42 minutes as a starter. Along with notching three boards, six assists, and two steals, Vincent shot 10-of-17 (58.8%) from the field and 5-of-11 (45.5%) from 3-point range.

In Game 3 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, Vincent scored a playoff career high of 29 points in a 128-102 win over the Boston Celtics, giving the Heat a 3-0 series lead.

Additionally, in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Vincent led the Heat in scoring with 23 points in a 111-108 win against the Denver Nuggets to even the series 1-1.

Moreover, in Miami’s 111-105 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Heat set an NBA postseason record for the most points scored by undrafted players (74). Gabe Vincent was one of the five undrafted players, along with Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, and Haywood Highsmith.

