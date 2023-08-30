Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is investing in Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), founded by PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods. LAGC is set to compete against teams Boston and Atlanta in the TGL.

The TGL is a golf league founded in August 2022 by TMRW Sports, a company formed by sports executive Mike McCarley and professional golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, in partnership with the PGA Tour.

The Atlanta team is owned by Atlanta Falcons and United owner Arthur Blank, whereas Boston Red Sox and Liverpool parent company Fenway Sports Group own TGL’s Boston club.

In addition to the two-time MVP, three of Antetokounmpo’s four brothers — Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex — joined the ownership group. Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex all play professional basketball.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is investing in a Los Angeles golf club, per @FOS pic.twitter.com/r1PVCCvIpo — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 30, 2023



Thanasis re-signed with Milwaukee in July, Kostas plays with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League and the EuroLeague, and Alex is a member of the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate.

In August 2021, Giannis became a minority owner of the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers. Furthermore, the seven-time All-Star and his three aforementioned brothers became minority owners in the MLS’s Nashville SC in March 2023.

Other current or former NBA players to invest in TGL include Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, and Kevin Durant. As a result, the league’s popularity has grown.

Meanwhile, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, NWSL star Alex Morgan, MLB players Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, NFL’s Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and WNBA player Diana Taurasi are all TGL investors too.

In fact, other TGL investors include singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake, Fanatics Founder and CEO Michael Rubin, and President and CEO of Liberty Media Greg Maffei.

Moreover, LAGC’s investment group also includes tennis legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is a part-owner of TGL and lead investor in LAGC as well.

“We want to make golf our own and for everybody,” Giannis said. “We couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport.”

Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm were the first four golfers to commit to compete in the TGL. Now, eight more players have since been announced.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, have bought into the Los Angeles Golf Club team in TGL, the Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy venture. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were previously announced as owners of the team. — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) August 30, 2023



Added golfers include Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, and Adam Scott.

TGL expects to begin play in January 2024 out of its Florida golf facility on the campus of Palm Beach State College. The venue broke ground on Feb. 20, 2023. Likewise, construction was overseen by CAA Icon.

As for the TGL’s format, the league will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players. Not to mention, the golfers will compete head-to-head in 18-hole match play on a virtual course.

As a matter of fact, a total of 15 matches are set to take place. Each match is scheduled for Monday nights. Of course, the semifinals and a final match will be held at the end of the season.

According to sources, NBC Sports has an option to carry league events.

More athletes are expected to join Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, it takes time.

