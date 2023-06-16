Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was forced to evacuate the OAKA arena in Athens, Greece, on Thursday after unruly Panathinaikos Athens fans threw smoke bombs and flares at the bench of the Olympiacos Piraeus, with 12:46 left to play and Olympiacos leading 63-35.

In the best-of-five series, officials delayed the third quarter of Game 4 for about an hour. Due to the lack of visibility caused by the number of smoke bombs thrown onto the court, the game was cancelled.

Furthermore, Athens was disqualified. Olympiacos had a 2-1 series lead and was declared the 2022-23 Greek League champions by default. However, the chaos continued after the contest was terminated.

Fans were told to evacuate the arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo was among the evacuees. Not to mention, spectators were spotted throwing various objects onto the protective net surrounding the court.

Additionally, a number of Panathinaikos fans headed towards the exit doors of OAKA, but a few disorderly fans stayed behind to destroy seats, proceed to throw more trash onto the court, and to empty fire extinguishers.

Technological equipment — such as replay tablets, computer monitors, and cameras — from the officials’ table were either stolen or destroyed on the spot, according to multiple reports. Giannis Antetokounmpo was not in the area when this occurred.

