Main Page
Giannis Antetokounmpo forced to evacuate arena in Greece after fans threw smoke bombs, flares
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was forced to evacuate the OAKA arena in Athens, Greece, on Thursday after unruly Panathinaikos Athens fans threw smoke bombs and flares at the bench of the Olympiacos Piraeus, with 12:46 left to play and Olympiacos leading 63-35.
In the best-of-five series, officials delayed the third quarter of Game 4 for about an hour. Due to the lack of visibility caused by the number of smoke bombs thrown onto the court, the game was cancelled.
Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Bucks hold third-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are giving the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics better odds.
Things got out of hands at OAKA pic.twitter.com/0YgRDnEl2p
— Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) June 15, 2023
Furthermore, Athens was disqualified. Olympiacos had a 2-1 series lead and was declared the 2022-23 Greek League champions by default. However, the chaos continued after the contest was terminated.
Fans were told to evacuate the arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo was among the evacuees. Not to mention, spectators were spotted throwing various objects onto the protective net surrounding the court.
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to evacuate OAKA arena in Greece after fans threw smoke bombs, flares onto the court
Additionally, a number of Panathinaikos fans headed towards the exit doors of OAKA, but a few disorderly fans stayed behind to destroy seats, proceed to throw more trash onto the court, and to empty fire extinguishers.
Technological equipment — such as replay tablets, computer monitors, and cameras — from the officials’ table were either stolen or destroyed on the spot, according to multiple reports. Giannis Antetokounmpo was not in the area when this occurred.
Olympiacos have been crowned as 2022-23 Greek League champions 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/A7wB2vJfYF
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) June 15, 2023
In Game 4, Olympiacos (30-1) led 48-26 at halftime over Panathinaikos (22-11). Before the game was cancelled, Olympiacos’ Alec Peters and Sasha Vezenkov scored 11 points apiece. Lefteris Mantzoukas finished with six points for Panathinaikos.
Moreover, the Panathinaikos-Olympiacos rivalry in Greece dates back decades. So, this is not first incident involving Panathinaikos fans. In 2015, spectators were filmed attempting to storm the Olympiacos bench during a game at OAKA. Olympiacos players were forced to evacuate. Watch the YouTube video above.
Other news stories pertaining to Giannis Antetokounmpo are on the main page.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that he will not be reporting picks in advance this year during the NBA Draft
- Giannis Antetokounmpo forced to evacuate arena in Greece after fans threw smoke bombs, flares
- Grizzlies star Ja Morant receives 25-game suspension from the NBA after his second gun incident in three months
- Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets, ending his 13-year run as a majority owner
- Conor McGregor denies accusation of raping woman at NBA Finals game inside Miami’s Kaseya Center
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Magic star Jonathan Isaac to launch ‘Anti-Woke’ clothing brand UNITUS in August
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Zion Williamson Baby Mama Drama: Who Are Moriah Mills and Ahkeema ‘Rose’?
-
Main Page 15 hours ago
Danilo Gallinari exercises $6.8 million player option with Celtics for the 2023-24 season
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
League sources report that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra could be paid $20 million annually in his next contract