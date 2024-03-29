Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 27th game this season with 30 or more points on 60% shooting, the most by an NBA player since the 1982-83 season, in Thursday night’s 107-100 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The eight-time All-Star posted 35 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists in 39 minutes of action at New Orleans. It was his 54th double-double of the season. He also finished 15-of-22 (68.2%) shooting from the field and 5-of-11 (45.5%) at the free throw line.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, who ended his outing with 28 points and five rebounds, praised the “Greek Freak” for his physical aggressiveness and unmatched ability to attack the rim.



“Man, I thought I attacked the basket,” Williamson said of Antetokounmpo. “He has a high motor. I’ve got to give him his respect on that, and he’s always on the attack.”

Furthermore, Antetokounmpo scored 20 straight points for the Bucks to close the third quarter. Despite Milwaukee outscoring New Orleans 27-22 in the final frame, the Eastern Conference contender had no answer for Williamson.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting a career-best 61.6% FG, leads NBA in FGs

Through 68 games (all starts) this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, a career-high 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 block, and 35.2 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 61.6% from the floor.

In his 11th season, Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in field goals (783), 2-point field goals (749), and free throw attempts (741). Plus, he ranks third in points (2,087), fifth in total rebounds (780), second in free throws (487), and second in player efficiency rating (29.8).

Additionally, Antetokounmpo recorded a career-high 64 points in a 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13. He notched 64 points on only 28 field goal attempts, the most points scored with fewer than 30 field goal attempts in a game in NBA history.

His 64 points were a franchise record as well. Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. His previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 win over Washington in January 2023. He had 54 at Indiana on Nov. 9.

Not to mention, the two-time MVP closed out his game with 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block in 38 minutes of action. He missed all three 3-point attempts and finished 24-of-32 (75%) shooting at the foul line.