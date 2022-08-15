Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s open to playing for Bulls in future

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said he’d be interested in playing for the Chicago Bulls later on in his career. But there are no promises. Therefore, this is likely several years away.

On December 15, 2020, the Greek Freak signed a five-year, $228.2 million extension with the Bucks. He is set to earn $42,492,568 with the team next season, and the forward has a $51,935,360 player option with them for the 2025-26 season.

During an interview with “The Sports Zone” on Fox 32 Chicago, when asked whether or not he would consider playing for the Bulls, the nine-year veteran said, “I think anybody who gets asked that question, uh — that plays basketball — if he said no, would be a liar.”

“You know, it’s a team that won multiple championships,” continued Antetokounmpo. “It’s a team that had one of the greatest — if not the greatest player to ever play this game — played for, so it’s a no-brainer.”

“Everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know, you never know how life brings it. Maybe I’ll play for Chicago. But right now, I’m committed to Milwaukee.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo could sign with Bulls in 2026

So, there’s a chance the forward will play with the Bulls years from now. And it would be very fitting. In 2020, Antetokounmpo won MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

It was the first time since 1994 an NBA player won both awards in the same season. Hakeem Olajuwon accomplished this feat that year, and Michael Jordan was the first to do it in 1988.

Jordan, Olajuwon and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only players to win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP during their playing careers.

In 2021, the Greek Freak also joined Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James as the only players to score at least 40 points in consecutive NBA Finals games.

On January 13, 2022, in the Bucks’ 118-99 win over the Golden State Warriors, Antetokounmpo ended his performance with a 30-point triple-double. He ended his night with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in just 30 minutes of action.

The six-time All-Star became the first player to post multiple 30-point triple-doubles in only 30 minutes played. And he tied Jordan’s record of 28 career triple-doubles as well.

Needless to say, Antetokounmpo belongs on the Bulls. Maybe he’ll sign with them during the summertime of 2026.

