“The last two days of practice [without Giannis], we really just emphasized kind of keeping that rhythm, the way that we play,” said Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. “Bud says we turn on the faucet. I think just playing fast, sometimes playing random and keeping our chemistry has been good.”

Milwaukee is 6-5 this season in games played without Giannis Antetokounmpo. In a Thursday interview with ESPN, Boston Celtics veteran and notable MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell picked Antetokounmpo as the best player in the NBA. It should go without saying that Milwaukee needs him healthy.