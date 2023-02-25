Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a right knee injury with 1:13 remaining in the first quarter of Friday night’s 128-99 win over the Miami Heat.

The seven-time All-Star appeared to knock knees with a Miami player. Antetokounmpo was ruled out for the remainder of the game after playing less than seven minutes.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Giannis Antetokounmpo has third-shortest odds to win MVP this season. A few sportsbooks are giving Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid better odds to win the award.

Heat guard Victor Oladipo bumped the right knee of Giannis Antetokounmpo while guarding Jevon Carter in the post. After the Milwaukee wing passed the ball to Carter, the Bucks star signaled to the bench of his injury. Antetokounmpo walked to the locker room following a timeout.

“He was basically asking out,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after the victory. “Fortunately, we had the ball. I don’t think we know exactly when he knocked knees.”

Additionally, Antetokounmpo ended his performance with four points, four rebounds, and four assists. Prior to Friday’s matchup, the two-time MVP was upgraded from doubtful to questionable to available.

The Greek Freak was recovering from a right wrist sprain he endured in Milwaukee’s 112-100 win against the Chicago Bulls before the All-Star break. So, his wrist injury did not lead to any missed games. In his 10th season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed a total of 11 contests.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer didn't have clarity on Giannis Antetokounmpo's knee injury. He said he wasn't sure when exactly Antetokounmpo knocked knees, but Giannis was asking to be subbed out when Bud took the timeout to get him off the floor — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) February 25, 2023

Through 48 starts this season, the Bucks forward is averaging a career-high 31.3 points, along with 12 boards, 5.4 assists, and 32.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 53.8% from the field and 64.6% at the foul line.