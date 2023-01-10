Home » news » Golden States Steph Curry Upgraded To Probable Tonight Vs Phoenix

Golden State’s Steph Curry Upgraded To Probable Tonight Vs Phoenix

Warriors guard Stephen Curry injures left shoulder in 125-119 loss to Pacers
The Golden State Warriors have been without Steph Curry for the last eleven games in a row due to a shoulder injury. Players like Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have been trying to hold he team together on the offensive end. As a tea they are 6-8 in the 14 games Curry has missed this season, but good news is on the way for Warriors fans. Eight-time all-star Steph Curry was upgraded as probable for their game vs the Phoenix Suns tonight. 

Curry last played for the Warriors on 12/16, and there’s a good chance he returns to the court tonight. The Warriors got a boost back in the lineup on Saturday when Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins both made their returns. Adding Curry back to the lineup would put the Warriors at close to full force once again.

California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+900) to win the Finals this season.

Steph Curry could make his return tonight vs the Suns

Initial reports were that 1/13 was looking like the target date for Curry’s return, but there’s a good chance that the reigning Finals MVP will return to the court tonight. Before the shoulder injury Curry was averaging (30.0) points, (6.6) rebounds, and (6.8) assists per game. He was also averaging 43 percent from deep.

In the eleven games in a row that Curry missed with the shoulder injury, the Warriors went 6-5 and had a five-game win streak in that span as well. If he is in fact cleared to play tonight, the Warriors will likely be cautious with the minutes that he plays. Golden State last had Curry play on 12/16 where he had 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists before he had to leave the game with the shoulder injury.

Curry and the Warriors will be hosting the Phoenix Suns tonight at 10:00pm. This game will be nationally televised on TNT.

