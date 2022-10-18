Hawks, De’Andre Hunter agree to four-year, $95 million extension

Prior to the Monday deadline at 6 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Hawks and forward De’Andre Hunter agreed to a four-year, $95 million contract extension.

Entering his fourth NBA season, Hunter is guaranteed $90 million in his deal. Per sources, the wing is eligible to receive an additional $5 million via incentives.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Hunter fourth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Though, the Lakers then traded the Virginia product to the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Hawks have the 14th-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. But some sportsbooks are not ruling out a playoff appearance this season.

At the 6 PM ET buzzer: Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter has agreed on a four-year, $95 million contract extension, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/mDm6hZTosm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2022

In July 2019, Hunter signed a contract with the Hawks. During his rookie 2019-20 season, in 63 appearances, the forward averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Then, in the 2020-21 season, the wing averaged career highs of 15 points, 4.8 boards, and 1.9 assists. However, he only played in 23 games.

On January 24, 2021, in the Hawks’ 129-115 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, the forward scored a career-high 33 points in 42 minutes of action. He finished 13-of-21 (61.9%) shooting from the floor and 2-of-5 (40%) from 3-point range.

Five days later, in Atlanta’s 116-100 win over the Washington Wizards, Hunter suffered a knee injury. He went on to miss the next three months.

The Hawks and forward De’Andre Hunter agreed to a four-year, $95 million contract extension

Last season, in 53 games, Hunter logged 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per contest. Plus, he shot 4.2% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc. The third-year player amassed two double-doubles.

Of course, in the Hawks’ 117-108 loss against the Brooklyn Nets, the wing recorded a season-high 26 points in 33 minutes played. He shot 10-of-11 (90.9%) from the floor and a perfect 6-of-6 (100%) from outside the arc.

During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, in the Hawks’ 97-94 loss versus the Miami Heat in Game 5, the forward scored a playoff career-high 35 points.

Moreover, in 71 career appearances with Viriginia in the NCAA, the Pennsylvania native averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 boards, and 1.6 assists.

As a redshirt freshman, Hunter logged 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game off the bench during the 2017-18 season. He won ACC Sixth Man of the Year and was named to the ACC All-Freshman team.

In 38 starts of his 2018-19 season, Hunter averaged career highs of 15.2 points, 5.1 boards, and 2 assists. Not to mention, he recorded career bests of 52% shooting from the field and 43.8% from long range.

The forward was selected All-ACC First Team. He also won NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Cavaliers went on to win the 2019 NCAA Division I Championship. In Virginia’s 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech, Hunter ended his performance with 27 points and 9 rebounds.