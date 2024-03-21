Hawks’ Jalen Johnson out at least one week with ankle sprain

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson suffered a sprained right ankle in Monday night’s 136-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and will be re-evaluated by medical personnel in a week, the team announced Thursday.

The third-year wing rolled his ankle while landing with 6:47 to play in the fourth quarter. Johnson, who returned just two games ago from a right ankle sprain, was able to leave the court under his own power.

Jalen Johnson appeared to injure his ankle on this play. pic.twitter.com/JUCAoPb6v6 — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) March 19, 2024



Hawks coach Quin Snyder blames himself for Johnson’s injury.

“I had Vit [Krejci] at the table for [Johnson] at the seven-minute mark and then he sprained his ankle. Hopefully he’s going to be alright,” Snyder told Brad Rowland of the “Locked On Hawks” podcast.

Johnson previously missed three straight games last week because of the same injury. In the three games he played since his initial injury, he averaged 23 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 42% from the floor.

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 28 points vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Duke product has played at least 32 minutes in each of his last three games. Through 51 games (48 starts) this season, he’s averaging career highs of 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 34 minutes per game.

The 22-year-old forward is shooting 51.3% from the field and career bests of 35.3% from 3-point range 72.5% at the free throw line. His player efficiency rating (16.1) and value over replacement player (1.3) are career highs as well.

In Atlanta’s 141-138 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 3, the Wisconsin native recorded a career-high 28 points, seven boards, three assists, and four steals in 28 minutes of action.

Injury updates: Jalen Johnson will be re-evaluated in one week. Kobe Bufkin was re-evaluated and will be re-evaluated again in 7-10 days. AJ Griffin has a right high ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in seven-to-10 days. pic.twitter.com/B0NsgBPIoS — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) March 21, 2024

Furthermore, All-Star guard Trae Young also missed his 12th straight game following finger surgery in February. Other players out indefinitely include guards AJ Griffin (ankle) and Kobe Bufkin (toe).

The Hawks visit the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.