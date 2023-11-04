Home » news » Hawks Rookie Kobe Bufkin Out At Least 2 Weeks With Fractured Thumb

Hawks rookie Kobe Bufkin out at least 2 weeks with fractured thumb

USA Today Network

Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Kobe Bufkin will be out at least two weeks after fracturing his left thumb while practicing Thursday night with the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s G League affiliate.

Bufkin, 20, sustained the injury while on an assignment with the G League team. X-rays taken Friday revealed the fracture. The 6-foot-4 guard will be re-evaluated in two weeks and his status updated, the Hawks said.

Bufkin was selected 15th overall in this year’s draft out of the University of Michigan. In July, he signed a four-year, $19.8 million rookie-scale contract with the Hawks. His deal includes club options for 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Through the early stage of the 2023-24 season, he appeared in two of Atlanta’s first five games, missing all three of his shots from the field and scoring his first career point on a free throw.

Furthermore, Bufkin made 33 starts in 61 games with Michigan. During his freshman 2021-22 season, the guard averaged 3.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 10.6 minutes in 28 games off the bench. Also, he shot 38% from the floor, 22.2% beyond the arc, and 77.3% at the foul line.

In 33 starts of his sophomore 2022-23 season, Bufkin averaged career highs of 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34 minutes per game. Plus, the Michigan native shot career bests of 48.2% from the field, 35.5% from deep, and 84.9% at the line.


On Feb. 26, 2023, Bufkin led Michigan with a career-high 28 points in an 87-79 overtime victory over Wisconsin. He finished 10-of-21 (47.6%) shooting from the floor and drained eight 3-pointers.

At the end of the regular season, Bufkin ranked 16th in points (462) of the Big Ten, 19th in assists (96), ninth in steals (43), 12th in field goals (173), 13th in defensive box plus/minus (6.7), and 19th in offensive rating (112.8).

Bufkin was named to the third-team All-Big Ten.

The Hawks’ rookie could return in time for their Friday, Nov. 17 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

