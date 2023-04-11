Hawks vs. Heat Odds, Picks, Preview, Predictions, & Best Bets

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament; odds, picks, predictions, and best bets for the Hawks vs. Heat matchup are featured here. Sportsbooks show Miami as a 4.5-point favorite at home. The Heat finished the regular season 27-14 at home, whereas Atlanta went 17-24 away. BetOnline odds are below.

Hawks vs. Heat Preview | 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament

🏀 Teams: Atlanta Hawks | Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks | Miami Heat 📊 Record: Hawks (41-41, 36-45-1 ATS) | Heat (44-38, 30-49-3 ATS)

Hawks (41-41, 36-45-1 ATS) | Heat (44-38, 30-49-3 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

TNT 🏟 Venue: Kaseya Center; Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center; Miami, Florida 🎲 NBA Odds: Hawks +4.5 (-107) | Heat -4.5 (-113)

Hawks vs. Heat Odds | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023

Hawks vs. Heat Predictions | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023

On Tuesday, the No. 7 seed Atlanta Hawks face off against the No. 8 seed Miami Heat inside Kaseya Center at 7:30 p.m. ET. This matchup determines which team will earn the No. 7 spot for the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Heat are 10-6 against their Southeast Division opponents. Miami also has a 14-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are 8-8 versus Southeast Division teams. Atlanta ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring, averaging 54.3 points per game in the paint.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 56.4% chance of winning tonight.

Since Atlanta is 5-5 in its last 10 games, the Heat are more likely to win. Miami went 4-1 in its final five contests to end the regular season. Not to mention, playing at home is an advantage.

Hawks vs. Heat Injuries | NBA Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

C Clint Capela (calf; probable) | PF John Collins (back; probable) | SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee; probable)

Miami Heat Injury Report

PG Kyle Lowry (knee; questionable) | SG Max Strus (finger; probable) | Nikola Jokic (back; out)

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends | NBA Picks 2023

Atlanta is 2-6 in its last eight games.

The Hawks are 1-5 in their past six meetings against Miami.

Additionally, Atlanta is winless in its previous seven road games against the Heat.

As for the Heat, they’re 2-5 ATS in their last seven contests played on a Tuesday.

Next, Miami is 3-7 ATS in its past 10 matchups versus Southeast Division opponents.

Lastly, the total has gone over in Miami’s previous seven home games.

Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup

PG Trae Young | SG Dejounte Murray | PF John Collins | SF Saddiq Bey | C Clint Capela

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Tyler Herro | SG Gabe Vincent | PF Kevin Love | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Hawks vs. Heat Picks | Free NBA Play-In Picks 2023

Furthermore, Atlanta is 12-21 as an underdog, 24-16-1 over/under away, and 18-23 ATS away. Miami is 37-22 as a favorite, 23-18 over/under at home, and 14-25-2 ATS at home.

Since the Hawks have lost their last seven road matchups against the Heat, bettors are expecting Miami to win by a couple of points.

Computers are projecting Miami to win, Atlanta to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 227.5. During the regular season, Jimmy Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Pick the Heat to win! If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks are on the main page.

