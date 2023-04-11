Main Page
Hawks vs. Heat Odds, Picks, Preview, Predictions, & Best Bets
Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament; odds, picks, predictions, and best bets for the Hawks vs. Heat matchup are featured here. Sportsbooks show Miami as a 4.5-point favorite at home. The Heat finished the regular season 27-14 at home, whereas Atlanta went 17-24 away. BetOnline odds are below.
Hawks vs. Heat Preview | 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament
- 🏀 Teams: Atlanta Hawks | Miami Heat
- 📊 Record: Hawks (41-41, 36-45-1 ATS) | Heat (44-38, 30-49-3 ATS)
- 📅 Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV Channels: TNT
- 🏟 Venue: Kaseya Center; Miami, Florida
- 🎲 NBA Odds: Hawks +4.5 (-107) | Heat -4.5 (-113)
Hawks vs. Heat Odds | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023
|
NBA Team
|
Odds
|
Play
|Atlanta Hawks
|+4.5 (-107)
|Miami Heat
|-4.5 (-113)
Sports Betting Content You May Like
- Best Online Sportsbooks in USA – Discover Top US Betting Sites Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – List of Top-rated Crypto Sports Betting Sites.
- Best Sports Betting Apps in USA – Compare Top Mobile Sportsbook Apps 2023.
- BetOnline Promo Codes – List of BetOnline Promo Codes to Claim BetOnline Bonuses.
- Bovada Promo Codes – List of Bovada Promo Codes to Claim Bovada Bonuses.
Hawks vs. Heat Predictions | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023
On Tuesday, the No. 7 seed Atlanta Hawks face off against the No. 8 seed Miami Heat inside Kaseya Center at 7:30 p.m. ET. This matchup determines which team will earn the No. 7 spot for the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
The Heat are 10-6 against their Southeast Division opponents. Miami also has a 14-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Meanwhile, the Hawks are 8-8 versus Southeast Division teams. Atlanta ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring, averaging 54.3 points per game in the paint.
According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 56.4% chance of winning tonight.
Since Atlanta is 5-5 in its last 10 games, the Heat are more likely to win. Miami went 4-1 in its final five contests to end the regular season. Not to mention, playing at home is an advantage.
Hawks vs. Heat Injuries | NBA Injury Report
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
C Clint Capela (calf; probable) | PF John Collins (back; probable) | SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee; probable)
Miami Heat Injury Report
PG Kyle Lowry (knee; questionable) | SG Max Strus (finger; probable) | Nikola Jokic (back; out)
Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends | NBA Picks 2023
- Atlanta is 2-6 in its last eight games.
- The Hawks are 1-5 in their past six meetings against Miami.
- Additionally, Atlanta is winless in its previous seven road games against the Heat.
- As for the Heat, they’re 2-5 ATS in their last seven contests played on a Tuesday.
- Next, Miami is 3-7 ATS in its past 10 matchups versus Southeast Division opponents.
- Lastly, the total has gone over in Miami’s previous seven home games.
Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup
PG Trae Young | SG Dejounte Murray | PF John Collins | SF Saddiq Bey | C Clint Capela
Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup
PG Tyler Herro | SG Gabe Vincent | PF Kevin Love | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo
Hawks vs. Heat Picks | Free NBA Play-In Picks 2023
Furthermore, Atlanta is 12-21 as an underdog, 24-16-1 over/under away, and 18-23 ATS away. Miami is 37-22 as a favorite, 23-18 over/under at home, and 14-25-2 ATS at home.
Since the Hawks have lost their last seven road matchups against the Heat, bettors are expecting Miami to win by a couple of points.
Computers are projecting Miami to win, Atlanta to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 227.5. During the regular season, Jimmy Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.
Pick the Heat to win! If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks are on the main page.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Villanova’s Cam Whitmore has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, he’s projected to be a top-10 lottery pick
- Kevin Durant becomes first player to shoot 55/40/90 in NBA history
- Missouri Sports Betting: Senate Bill 30 Remains Mired In State Senate
- Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Bobby Portis Jr. from Milwaukee are named NBA Players of the Week
- Four-time all-star DeMarcus Cousins is continuing his career in the Puerto Rican Basketball League, he’ll be playing for the Guaynabo Mets
-
College Basketball 4 days ago
Stanford’s Former No.1 Recruit Lauren Betts Enters Transfer Portal, Eyes Iowa Hawkeyes as Next Destination
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Former UNC Five-Star Recruit Caleb Love Close to Joining Indiana Hoosiers
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight (Apr. 5) vs the Indiana Pacers?
-
NBA 6 days ago
Miami Heat are tearing down their FTX sign to rename their arena the Kaseya Center on a 17-year deal