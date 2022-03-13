Hawks vs Pacers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Atlanta Hawks are set to take on the Indiana Pacers at the Philips Arena on Sunday at 7 EST. Both teams have struggled throughout the year as the Hawks are 32-34 and the Pacers are 23-45. Atlanta is going to be coming into this one winning six of their last 10 games while Indiana will be coming into this one winning four of their last 10.

Hawks vs Pacers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers

📊 Record: Hawks(32-34), Pacers(23-45)

📅 Date: March 13th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Philips Arena

🎲 Odds: Hawks(-12.5), Pacers(+12.5)

Hawks vs Pacers Odds

The Hawks and the Pacers will meet at the Philips Arena on Sunday. This is a game that Atlanta should be able to win and help solidify their spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hawks vs Pacers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Hawks Injuries

John Collins day-to-day

Pacers Injuries

Lance Stephenson out

Myles Turner out

T.J. McConnell out

T.J. Warren out

Malcolm Brogdon out

Ricky Rubio out

Hawks vs Pacers Preview

Indiana will travel to Atlanta on Sunday for a battle versus the Hawks. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Hawks vs Pacers preview below.

Hawks Have To Win Games They Should

The Atlanta Hawks are certainly in an interesting situation after making it to an Eastern Conference Finals a season ago. Most people expected that this team was going to be able to continue that dominance that they were able to find last season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. However, Atlanta still does find themselves in the Eastern Conference playoffs at the moment and if they’re going to want to solidify that spot down the stretch, they’re going to have to beat teams that they know what they are more than capable of beating.

In the Atlanta Hawks’ most recent game, they were able to come away with an impressive 121-106 victory against a tough Los Angeles Clippers team. In that game, Trae Young led the way with 27 points.

On the season, Atlanta has the 15th rated net reading, the second-rated offensive rating, and the 27th rated defensive rating.

Pacers Looking To Keep Building

The Indiana Pacers have certainly not had the season that they were hoping for, but there have been some bright spots on this team including Tyrese Haliburton, who was just recently acquired from the Sacramento Kings during the NBA trade deadline. This was a great addition to this Pacers team and he has been playing excellent basketball ever since he has found his way with Indiana. Not only has he been playing great basketball, but the Pacers have also been playing better than they were prior to the trade.

In their most recent game against the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana was able to come away with an impressive 11-point victory as Tyrese Haliburton was able to lead the way with 19 points and 10 assists.

On the season, Indiana has the 22nd rated net rating, the 15th ranked offensive rating, and the 26th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Hawks vs Pacers

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Hawks Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

28-38 ATS this season.

Pacers Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

31-35-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Hawks vs Pacers

For this game, I like the Indiana Pacers to cover the +12.5 point spread. Indiana hasn’t necessarily been good this season, but neither has Atlanta. In my honest opinion, I do not think that the Atlanta Hawks should be giving 12.5 points to any team in this league. They have not been good enough at all throughout the season to warrant them getting nearly 13 points.

