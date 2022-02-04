Hawks vs Raptors Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

The Raptors have their second home match in as many days when they host Atlanta tonight. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Hawks vs Raptors game.

Hawks vs Raptors Game Info

Atlanta Hawks (25-26) vs. Toronto Raptors (27-23)

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON

Hawks vs Raptors NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Hawks vs Raptors NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: ATL: (+105) | TOR: (-120)

Point Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-109) | TOR: -1.5 (-109)

Total: 214.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

SG Lou Williams (out) | C John Collins (game time decision)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

No injuries

Hawks vs Raptors News and Preview | NBA Picks

Atlanta and Toronto both play their second game in as many nights when they face off tonight. The Hawks will be full of confidence after ending the Phoenix Suns 10 game winning streak last night with a 124-115 victory in Atlanta. Toronto on the other hand come off an overtime victory against The Chicago Bulls at home.

Trae Young had a game high 43 points in Atlanta’s victory and John Collins had a double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Collins is currently listed as a game time decision for tonight’s game.

The Hawks have won four of their last five games. Their one loss? Against tonight’s opponents on Monday night. Atlanta have surprised many by struggling during the season and currently find themselves as the 10th seed in the East. They currently only sit 1 game ahead of Washington and will be wanting a win tonight to ease the pressure.

Toronto were led by Pascal Siakam and his near triple double in their overtime victory against Chicago. Siakam finished the game with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists in 45 minutes of game time.

The Raptors have won 4 straight games and will be hoping to continue other push for a top 6 finish in the East. They currently sit in seventh, however they are only 0.5 games behind Brooklyn, who take on Utah tonight. Toronto will be hoping Brooklyn lose a 7th in a row whilst they will be doing their utmost to record win number 5 in a row.

Hawks vs Raptors Betting Trends

Atlanta are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Atlanta’s last 9 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division division.

Atlanta are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

Toronto are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games.

Toronto are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games when playing at home against Atlanta.

Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup

PG Trae Young | SG Kevin Huerter | SF De’Andre Hunter | PF Danillo Gallinari | Clint Capela

Projected Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

PG Fred VanVleet | SG Garyt Trent Jr | SF Scottie Barnes | PF OG Anunoby | C Pascal Siakam

Hawks vs Raptors Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor is in favour of a Toronto win tonight. They give the Hawks a 39% chance of coming away from Canada with a victory. This is a tough one to call. Both teams are on night two of a back to back however I think Toronto might just sneak this one. They’re on better form and don’t have any travelling unlike their opponents.

This should be close and it should be fun to watch. The bookmakers are expecting a close affair as well as you can see by the point spread of only 1.5 points. Both teams have plenty on the line and will be desperate for a win.

Pick: UNDER 214.5

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.