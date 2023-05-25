Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s Game 5 matchup against the Boston Celtics of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent left Game 4 in the fourth quarter after suffering his injury. He finished with 17 points in 28 minutes. If the undrafted guard out of UC Santa Barbara is unable to play in Game 5, Kyle Lowry might replace him as a starter.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the favorite to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing the Heat with second-shortest odds.

In 68 appearances and 34 starts of the regular season, Gabe Vincent averaged career highs of 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 25.9 minutes per game. Along with logging 2.5 assists per contest, the fourth-year guard also shot 40.2% from the floor and 33.4% outside the arc.

Through 15 starts this postseason, Vincent is averaging 13.1 points, 1.6 boards, 4.1 assists, and 30.8 minutes per game. He’s shooting 41.7% from the floor and 37.5% from deep as well. In Miami’s 128-102 win over Boston in Game 3 this past Sunday night, Vincent scored a career-high 29 points.

Heat guard Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Game 5 matchup against Celtics of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Entering Game 5 on Thursday night, the Heat are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games. Plus, the point total has gone over in 11 of their previous 15 games. Miami is also 5-1 in its past six matchups versus Boston. And the total has gone over in 10 of the Heat’s last 11 road games.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 8-1 in their previous nine games played on a Thursday. Boston is 2-4 ATS in its last six contests when playing as the favorite as well. Not to mention, the C’s are 6-2 in their past eight home games played on a Thursday. The Heat have not suffered back-to-back losses this postseason.

Boston could become the first NBA team in 151 tries to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series and win. However, the Celtics are 4-5 at home this postseason. They now must win out to stay alive.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 82.4% chance of winning Game 5 at home. Sportsbooks show Boston as an 8.5-point favorite over the Heat.

NBA Betting Content You May Like